도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

인간 두뇌의 복잡성 매핑: 특별한 지도책

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
인간 두뇌의 복잡성 매핑: 특별한 지도책

An international team of researchers has unveiled a highly detailed atlas of human brain cells, providing valuable insights into the diversity of neurons and the differences between human and animal brains. This groundbreaking work was published as part of a collection of 21 papers in the journal Science, supported by the US National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative.

Mapping the complexity of the human brain has been a monumental task. With billions of cells interconnected, understanding the intricacies of the brain is like trying to map every star in the Milky Way. However, through advances in analytical tools, this atlas provides neuroscientists with unprecedented resolution to study brain cells and gain a deeper understanding of brain function.

The cell atlas project involved the collaboration of 250 researchers from 45 institutions worldwide. By using methods developed for mapping the mouse brain, scientists were able to expand these techniques to tackle the scale of the human brain. The findings revealed over 100 distinct cell types across different brain regions, far surpassing initial expectations.

One of the major goals of this project was to identify how different genes are regulated within cells and how this shapes cell identity. Through the use of deep-learning models, researchers were able to uncover hidden patterns in gene sequences that were previously indecipherable. This knowledge brings scientists closer to understanding how these cells function and how they may malfunction in the presence of neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease.

This atlas of human brain cells is a significant step towards unraveling the complexities of the brain. With a comprehensive understanding of different cell types, researchers hope to trace the genetic roots of brain diseases and develop targeted treatments. While the holy grail of human genetics research is not yet within reach, the BRAIN Initiative has more research planned to further explore the similarities and differences between human and animal brains on a molecular level, potentially improving the success of future clinical trials.

출처 :
– Original Article: Science journal
– US National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative’s BRAIN Initiative Cell Census Network (BICCN)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0