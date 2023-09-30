도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 프시케 임무에 대해 알아야 할 7가지

By가브리엘 보타

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 프시케 임무에 대해 알아야 할 7가지

NASA’s upcoming Psyche mission, set to launch on October 5, is capturing attention for a variety of reasons beyond its estimated value of $10,000 quadrillion. Here are seven facts about this groundbreaking mission:

  1. The Asteroid Could Be The Core Of A Planet: Psyche, located in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter, is believed to be the densest object in the solar system. Scientists speculate that Psyche may be the exposed core of a failed planet, providing a unique opportunity to study an object similar to Earth’s core.
  2. It’s Not Really Worth $10,000 Quadrillion: While an initial estimate gave Psyche an astronomical value, it is impractical to mine or bring the asteroid back to Earth. The value calculation was a simple way to generate media coverage for the mission.
  3. The Asteroid Could Be Golden-Green: Psyche’s surface may have a golden-green tint due to the presence of sulfur, suggesting the possibility of past sulfur volcanoes.
  4. It Will Launch From the ‘Apollo Pad’: The Psyche mission will launch from Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex 39A, known for its historical significance as the launch site for the Apollo missions and the Space Shuttle program.
  5. Two Reusable Rockets Will Land in Tandem: After launch, two reusable rockets from SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy vehicle will separate and land in tandem at Cape Canaveral Spaceport Station.
  6. The Spacecraft’s Engines Are Very Weak: The Psyche spacecraft’s solar electric propulsion system relies on weak ion thrusters fueled by xenon gas. Despite their low thrust, the engines will continuously operate, gradually increasing the craft’s speed over time.
  7. It Will Slingshot Past Mars in 2026: One of the key maneuvers of the mission will be a gravity assist from Mars in 2026. This maneuver will provide the spacecraft with a significant speed boost towards its destination.

Overall, the Psyche mission promises to offer valuable insights into the composition and formation of asteroids, shedding light on our solar system’s history and potentially revealing new clues about the nature of planetary cores. It is a significant step forward in our understanding of celestial bodies.

Sources: NASA, Arizona State University, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

쿠키 및 개인 정보 보호 정책 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

소행성 2023 SN6이 지구에 접근함에 따라 NASA의 프시케 임무가 지연되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

쿠키 및 개인 정보 보호 정책 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성 2023 SN6이 지구에 접근함에 따라 NASA의 프시케 임무가 지연되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

연구원들은 "전자 혀"와 AI 모델을 사용하여 마약의 쓴맛을 예측합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0