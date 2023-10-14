도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

파커 태양 탐사선: 태양의 비밀을 밝히기 위한 우주 경주

By맘포 브레시아

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
파커 태양 탐사선: 태양의 비밀을 밝히기 위한 우주 경주

The Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft launched by NASA in 2018, has made history by becoming the fastest human-made object ever recorded. Racing around the Sun at an astonishing speed of 635,266 kilometers per hour, it has surpassed the legendary SR-71 Blackbird by nearly 180 times. This remarkable achievement occurred during the probe’s 17th orbit around the Sun, just three years after setting its previous speed record of 586,863 kilometers per hour.

What makes the Parker Solar Probe’s accomplishment even more impressive is that it does not rely on artificial propulsion. Instead, it follows a carefully planned orbit, spiraling inwards due to the Sun’s gravitational pull. By 2025, NASA expects it to reach speeds of approximately 690,000 kilometers per hour.

On its 24th and final orbit, the probe will venture close enough to the Sun to “plunge” into its outer atmosphere, providing seven more opportunities to gather crucial data about our central star. This will be the closest that humanity has ever sent a spacecraft to the Sun, with the probe hovering just 7.26 million kilometers above its seething ocean of plasma.

The Parker Solar Probe’s mission is of utmost importance in enhancing our understanding of the Sun’s behavior and its impact on our planet. By unraveling the mysteries of its energy flow, solar winds, magnetism, and more, we gain invaluable insights that help us predict and prepare for the Sun’s influence on Earth.

With its previous success in deciphering the enigmatic lightning on Venus, the Parker Solar Probe continues to provide vital data as it spirals around the Sun. Through its groundbreaking observations, we can unlock the secrets of the Sun and further our knowledge of the universe we inhabit.

출처 :
– 비즈니스 인사이더

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

노스 요크 무어스 국립공원의 다크 스카이 프린지 페스티벌에서 밤하늘을 탐험해보세요

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0