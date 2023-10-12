도시의 삶

NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications: Advancing Data Transmission from Deep Space

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment is set to revolutionize space communication by introducing laser communications for transmitting data from deep space. This technology aims to boost data transmission capacities by 10 to 100 times, compared to traditional radio waves. DSOC will be integrated with the Psyche mission, set to launch on October 12th, and will test key technologies that enable higher data rates and the potential for streaming video from deep space.

The DSOC experiment involves both space-based and Earth-based equipment. The flight laser transceiver, attached to the Psyche spacecraft, will send high-rate data to Earth using a near-infrared laser transmitter. On Earth, two ground telescopes have been updated to communicate with the flight laser transceiver. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will oversee operations, while the Optical Communications Telescope Laboratory at JPL’s Table Mountain facility will host a high-power near-infrared laser transmitter.

One of the major benefits of DSOC is its potential to significantly increase data transmission capabilities for future missions. By transitioning from radio communications to laser communications, it is estimated that data rates throughout the solar system could be increased by 10 to 100 times. This advancement will not only support higher-resolution science instruments but also enable more efficient human and robotic exploration missions.

However, DSOC also encounters unique challenges. Deep space optical communications require specialized infrastructure, which currently does not exist. For the purpose of DSOC, ground telescopes have been modified to communicate with the flight laser transceiver. The experiment will test the efficiency and reliability of laser communications under these conditions.

Overall, NASA’s DSOC experiment represents a groundbreaking step towards revolutionizing space communication. By transitioning from radio waves to laser communications, the potential for enhanced data transmission capacity will significantly advance human and robotic exploration of deep space.

