17년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA에 따르면 XNUMX개의 소행성이 가까운 거리에서 지구를 통과할 예정이라고 합니다.

NASA has identified five asteroids that are expected to come close to Earth in the near future. Ranging in width from 20 feet to 1050 feet, these asteroids will be making their closest approaches to our planet.

The first asteroid, measuring about 20 feet in width, will be passing by at a distance of approximately 352,000 miles from Earth. This relatively small asteroid will be traveling at a speed of 11,000 miles per hour.

The second asteroid is significantly larger, with a width of around 330 feet. It will be passing by at a distance of approximately 0.34 astronomical units (AU), or about 31 million miles. The speed of this asteroid is estimated to be around 21,000 miles per hour.

The third asteroid, measuring about 525 feet in width, will be coming within 0.048 AU (around 4.5 million miles) of Earth. It is expected to have a speed of approximately 4,800 miles per hour.

The fourth asteroid is the largest among the group, with a width of 1050 feet. It will be passing by at a distance of approximately 0.04 AU (about 3.7 million miles). This asteroid is predicted to have a speed of 15,000 miles per hour.

Finally, the fifth asteroid, which measures about 65 feet in width, will be coming within 0.079 AU (approximately 7.4 million miles) of Earth. It will be traveling at a speed of about 10,000 miles per hour.

While these asteroids are passing relatively close to Earth, there is no cause for concern as none of them pose a threat of collision. NASA regularly monitors asteroids to track their paths and assess any potential risks they may pose to our planet.

