도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

오늘 5개의 소행성이 빠른 속도로 지구에 접근하고 있습니다!

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
오늘 5개의 소행성이 빠른 속도로 지구에 접근하고 있습니다!

NASA has recently provided details on five asteroids that are currently hurtling towards Earth and are expected to make close approaches today, October 11. These asteroids vary in size, speed, and distance from our planet.

One of the asteroids, known as Asteroid 2022 UX1, is projected to pass by Earth today. It measures roughly 28 feet in width and is travelling at a staggering speed of 30,897 kilometers per hour. NASA estimates that this space rock will come closest to us at a distance of 1.2 million kilometers.

Another asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 TE, is approximately 46 feet wide and is also approaching Earth today. It is moving at an incredible speed of 20,085 kilometers per hour and is expected to come as close as 1.6 million kilometers to our planet.

As these asteroids continue on their trajectories, NASA closely monitors their movements and calculates their expected paths. While these celestial visitors may seem alarming, it is important to note that the distances they will be passing at are still considered safe.

It is essential for scientists to study and track these asteroids to better understand their composition, behavior, and potential impact risks. By obtaining this knowledge, researchers can develop strategies for planetary defense and potentially prevent any significant future impacts.

Source: HT TECH

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0