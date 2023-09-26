도시의 삶

과학

수의학 연구자들이 3D 오가노이드를 사용하여 개 폐암 연구

By맘포 브레시아

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
Veterinary researchers have utilized 3D organoids, which are three-dimensional organ-like structures grown from stem cells and tissue samples, to investigate the biological processes of lung cancer in dogs. Lung cancer is much rarer in dogs compared to humans, but it is often more deadly in canines. Organoids, which are grown in the lab, offer a more accurate representation of complex biological processes compared to traditional 2D cell cultures.

In a study published in the journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, researchers described their techniques and findings related to canine lung cancer. Lung cancer in dogs, known as canine primary lung cancer, often has a poor prognosis as it is frequently discovered at an advanced stage, leaving limited treatment options. The standard approach is surgical removal of lung tissue, but this may not be curative for advanced cases.

The median survival time for dogs undergoing lung lobectomy, along with chemotherapy, is between 160 and 450 days. However, for dogs with extensive cancer growth, their survival times range from just 60 to 180 days. Unlike in human medicine, targeted therapies are scarce in veterinary practice, leaving few options for treatment.

The study aimed to use 3D organoid cultures, which better mimic living tissue dynamics, to explore new therapeutic avenues for canine lung cancer. Researchers created organoids from tumor samples and healthy lung tissue from dogs with lung cancer. The canine primary lung cancer organoids (cPLCO) and canine normal lung organoids (cNLO) were able to replicate the tissue architecture and molecular profiles of the original tumor tissues.

The researchers found that different strains of canine lung cancers showed varied sensitivity to anti-cancer drugs, presenting possibilities for personalized treatment approaches. They also identified a correlation between the viability of organoid cells and the expression levels of specific target molecules involved in cell signaling and growth. This could potentially lead to targeted therapies in the future.

Sequencing of RNA revealed that the cancerous organoid exhibited an increase in the expression of genes associated with tumor proliferation in other cancers. Additionally, the organoid showed enrichment in the Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase (MEK) signaling pathway, which plays a crucial role in cell proliferation, differentiation, and survival. The researchers tested a MEK inhibitor called trametinib and found that it significantly decreased the viability of the cancerous organoid and inhibited tumor growth.

The creation of dog lung cancer organoids provides a powerful tool for studying the disease in unprecedented detail. This research has the potential to lead to more effective treatments for our four-legged friends.

출처 :
– Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy (DOI: 10.1016/j.biopha.2023.115079)

