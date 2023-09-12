도시의 삶

과학

새로 발견된 화석으로 남아메리카에서 가장 큰 선사시대 육식동물이 드러났습니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
In a recent study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, a team of international researchers have made a remarkable discovery in the rural area of São Gabriel, Southern Brazil. They have uncovered the fossil remains of a 265-million-year-old species called Pampaphoneus biccai, which was the largest and most fearsome predator of its time before the rise of dinosaurs.

The fossil is exceptionally well-preserved, including a complete skull and various skeletal bones. Pampaphoneus belonged to a group of early therapsids known as dinocephalians, which were medium to large-sized animals with a mix of carnivorous and herbivorous species. These creatures had thick cranial bones, hence their name, which translates to “terrible head” in Greek. While they were predominantly found in South Africa and Russia, Pampaphoneus biccai is the only known species of its kind in Brazil.

The fossil discovery of Pampaphoneus provides valuable insights into the terrestrial ecosystems that existed just before the largest mass extinction in Earth’s history. Researchers believe that this formidable creature, with its sharp canine teeth and strong bite, played a similar ecological role as modern big cats. It was capable of capturing and devouring small to medium-sized prey, with evidence suggesting that it could even chew bones, resembling the behavior of modern-day hyenas.

The newfound specimen is the second Pampaphoneus skull ever found in South America, and it is larger than the first, offering unprecedented knowledge about its morphology. In fact, there is evidence to suggest the existence of even larger individuals, as a fragment of a jaw bone belonging to a potentially third Pampaphoneus individual was also discovered.

Researchers estimate that the largest Pampaphoneus individuals could have measured up to three meters in length and weighed around 400kg. This prehistoric carnivore shared its habitat with other animals, such as the small dicynodont Rastodon and the giant amphibian Konzhukovia, providing a glimpse into the paleontological potential of the Pampa region.

The fossil record of Pampaphoneus biccai expands our understanding of the diversity and significance of prehistoric life in South America, shedding light on an ancient world that existed millions of years before the reign of dinosaurs.

