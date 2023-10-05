Arcturus는 일출 전에 아침에 모습을 드러냅니다.

도시의 삶

Arcturus, the second brightest star visible from the mid-northern latitudes, is making its first morning appearance in the east-northeast before sunrise. It shines with an intensity of 100 suns and is the brightest star in the northern half of the sky. Arcturus can also be seen in the western sky after sunset, appearing over 10° above the west-northwest horizon about an hour after sunset.

One interesting fact about Arcturus is that it is far enough north to be visible in both the western evening sky and the eastern morning sky. At this time of the year, it is below the horizon for around three hours less than the sun, which allows it to be seen in both directions. The Big Dipper can be used to locate Arcturus, as the curved handle points towards it.

In addition to Arcturus, the planet Venus is also visible during morning twilight in the east-southeast. Venus appears in front of the stars of the constellation Leo, and its movement against the starfield can be easily observed from one morning to the next. Venus shows phases and is currently in a slight gibbous phase, with 51% of the planet illuminated from our view.

Meanwhile, Jupiter is in the western sky about one hour before sunrise, and it is currently over 20° above the western horizon. It is gradually moving away from Venus as it retrogrades, or moves westward against the starfield. Jupiter will eventually set as Venus rises, and the two planets will have a close conjunction on May 23, 2024, but it will be difficult to observe due to the sun’s glare.

Lastly, the bright gibbous moon and Saturn can be seen in the southeastern sky after sundown. Neptune is also in the same binocular field as the moon, but it is a challenging view even on moonless nights. Skywatchers with telescopes may have a better chance of seeing it.

Overall, the sky is filled with interesting celestial objects to observe both before sunrise and after sunset.

