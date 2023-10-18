도시의 삶

2023년 XNUMX월의 하늘: 금성, 목성, 토성

By맘포 브레시아

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
In November 2023, early morning sky gazers will be treated to a beautiful sight consisting of the crescent moon and Venus. About an hour before sunrise, the crescent moon, 30% illuminated, can be seen in the southeast sky, situated over halfway up. Brilliant Venus shines brightly over 20° to the upper right of the lunar orb. For those with binoculars, Denebola, Leo’s tail, can be spotted about 16.0° to the lower left of the moon.

Over the next couple of mornings, Venus, the moon, and the star Zaniah (also known as Eta Virginis) will appear in the same field of view. Observers can witness the moon gradually moving closer to Venus while Venus moves away from Zavijava and approaches Zaniah. On the morning of the 13th, Venus will pass by Zaniah. Using binoculars, one can also observe the distant starfield alongside Venus.

Additionally, viewers can look for earthshine on the moon, caused by sunlight reflecting off Earth’s oceans, clouds, and land. This phenomenon softly illuminates the night portion of the moon, adding to its beauty.

Jupiter, another prominent planet, can be seen in the evening sky. It is low in the west and becomes dimmer as it sets. Despite atmospheric dimming and blurring effects, Jupiter remains visible until it sets, unlike Saturn.

Speaking of Saturn, it can be found over 30° up in the south-southeast around an hour after sundown. It is slowly moving eastward in front of Aquarius and is currently positioned about 6.7° to the upper left of Deneb Algedi, Capricornus’ tail. Saturn is gradually moving towards Skat, the Aquarian’s leg, and Lambda Aquarii. Fomalhaut is also visible, located roughly 20° to the lower left of Saturn and nearly 15° above the horizon. Saturn is visible for a couple of hours after sundown before setting in the west-southwest.

In summary, November 2023 provides sky enthusiasts with the opportunity to observe the crescent moon and Venus in the early morning sky before sunrise. Additionally, Jupiter and Saturn can be easily seen in the evening hours. So grab your binoculars and get ready for a breathtaking celestial show this month!

정의 :
– Earthshine: The reflected sunlight from Earth that illuminates the dark part of the moon.
– Denebola: The name for the star Beta Leonis, located in the constellation Leo.
– Zaniah: Also known as Eta Virginis, Zaniah is a star in the constellation Virgo.

출처 :
– The US Naval Observatory’s MICA computer program.

By 맘포 브레시아

