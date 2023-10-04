도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

용골자리 에타의 XNUMX년 경과: 항성 폭발에 대한 새로운 통찰

By가브리엘 보타

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
용골자리 에타의 XNUMX년 경과: 항성 폭발에 대한 새로운 통찰

Observations by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, combined with data from ESA’s XMM-Newton telescope, have provided fascinating new information about a stellar explosion known as the “Great Eruption” in Eta Carinae. This eruption occurred in the mid-1800s and was so intense that the system violently expelled the mass equivalent of 10 to 15 Earths, forming a dense bubble of gas called the Homunculus Nebula.

Chandra captured images of Eta Carinae in 1999, 2003, 2009, 2014, and 2020, allowing scientists to study the expansion of the material from the Great Eruption over a span of two decades. The latest observations reveal not only a bright ring of X-rays around the Homunculus Nebula, but also a fainter X-ray ring that provides valuable insights into the violent history of Eta Carinae.

The faint X-ray shell is believed to be the blast wave from the Great Eruption in the 1840s, which had previously been unknown. This discovery sheds light on the backstory of Eta Carinae and adds to our understanding of its evolution. Lead author of the study, Michael Corcoran, explains that this faint X-ray shell “tells an important part of Eta Carinae’s backstory that we wouldn’t otherwise have known.”

Further analysis suggests that the outer shell of X-rays originated from material ejected from the dying star before the Great Eruption. The motion of clumps in the region, as observed by the Hubble Space Telescope, indicates that this material was likely blasted away between 1200 and 1800. The blast wave from the Great Eruption heated these clumps to millions of degrees Celsius, creating the bright X-ray ring. Now, the blast wave has moved beyond the ring, providing additional evidence that the Great Eruption was likely caused by a merger between two stars in a three-star system.

This collaborative effort between Chandra and XMM-Newton has demonstrated the power of combining observations from different astronomical instruments to gain deeper insights into these stellar phenomena. The findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal, and they contribute to our knowledge of the complex dynamics and evolution of explosive stellar events.

출처 :
– The Astrophysical Journal (Published Study)
– Image Credit: X-ray: NASA/SAO/GSFC/M. Corcoran et al; Image Processing: L Frattare, J Major, N Wolk, SAO/CXC

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0