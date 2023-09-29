도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

소행성 베누(Bennu), 159년 안에 지구에 충돌할 수도 있다고 전문가 경고

By로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
소행성 베누(Bennu), 159년 안에 지구에 충돌할 수도 있다고 전문가 경고

A new study suggests that there is a possibility of an asteroid collision with Earth in the next 159 years, with potentially disastrous consequences. Astrophysics Professor Bertram Bitsch from University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland has warned that Asteroid Bennu could strike our planet, posing a threat to humanity. While the chance of impact is relatively small at one in 2700, the consequences could be catastrophic.

Asteroid Bennu, measuring 1640 feet in size, is considered to be massive. If it were to collide with Earth, it could create a 6-kilometer wide crater and cause significant damage to buildings across a large area. This alarming prediction is based on the uncertainty surrounding the future gravitational encounters that the asteroid may experience, making it difficult to calculate its trajectory with precision.

On a positive note, NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft successfully collected soil samples from Asteroid Bennu and returned them to Earth just a few days ago. This crucial data will aid scientists in understanding the origins of the universe as well as providing insights into asteroids themselves. Furthermore, it will assist in the development of defense mechanisms to protect Earth from potential asteroid impacts.

NASA is currently analyzing the 250g of soil collected from Asteroid Bennu. This study will contribute to a better understanding of asteroids and may lead to the creation of strategies to deflect or destroy hazardous asteroids. The ultimate goal is to ensure the safety of our planet and prevent future catastrophic events.

In conclusion, while the prospect of an asteroid collision may be alarming, ongoing research and advancements in technology are allowing us to better understand and potentially mitigate these risks. By further studying asteroids like Bennu, scientists are working towards safeguarding our planet and the continuation of humanity.

출처 :
– Echo Live: University College Cork Astrophysics Professor Bertram Bitsch
– Imperial College of London’s Earth impact program
– NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0