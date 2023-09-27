도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로 발견된 거대 화석 거미가 거미 멸종의 실마리를 밝힙니다

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로 발견된 거대 화석 거미가 거미 멸종의 실마리를 밝힙니다

A team of Australian scientists led by the Australian Museum and the University of New South Wales has made a groundbreaking discovery—a giant fossil spider that belongs to the brush-footed trapdoor spider family. Named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, this fossil is the first of its kind ever found, adding valuable insights into the evolutionary history of spiders.

The scientists estimate that the fossil is between 11 and 16 million years old, and it was discovered in McGraths Flat, NSW, a fossil site known for its iron-rich rock called goethite. The spider fossil belongs to the Barychelidae family and is five times larger than the living genus Monodontium, a brushing trapdoor spider.

According to Dr. Matthew McCurry, a paleontologist from the University of New South Wales, this discovery fills a significant gap in our understanding of spiders’ past and provides new information about their extinction. He explains that the closest living relative of this fossil is found in wet forests ranging from Singapore to Papua New Guinea, which suggests that the group once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia. However, as Australia became more arid, this spider species likely went extinct.

Dr. Robert Raven, an arachnologist from the Queensland Museum and the supervising author of the study, emphasizes the significance of this discovery. Not only is it the largest fossilized spider found in Australia, but it is also the first-ever fossil of the family Barychelidae found worldwide. This rarity in finding spider fossils can be attributed to their behavior of spending most of their time inside burrows, which prevents them from being in the right environment for fossilization.

The fossils from McGraths Flat have been meticulously examined using scanning electron microscopy, allowing scientists to study the intricate details of the spider’s claws, legs, and body. This analysis revealed hair-like structures called setae, which serve a variety of functions such as sensing chemicals, detecting vibrations, defense against threats, and even producing sounds.

This groundbreaking discovery not only expands our knowledge of Australia’s spider fossils, but it also provides valuable insights into the extinction of spider species. With further exploration and research, scientists hope to uncover more about the evolutionary history and mysteries of these fascinating creatures.

저널 참조 :
Matthew R McCurry, Michael Frese, Robert Raven. A large brush-footed trapdoor spider (Mygalomorphae: Barychelidae) from the Miocene of Australia. Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society. DOI: 10.1093/zoolinnean/zlad100

출처 :
– 호주 박물관
– 뉴사우스웨일스대학교
– 퀸즈랜드 박물관

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

우주에서의 뼈 손실 예방에 대한 가능성을 보여주는 약물

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

과학자들이 작은 기생 말벌의 초기 시각 시스템 지도를 작성했습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

해안 생태계의 산소 변동성 설명

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

우주에서의 뼈 손실 예방에 대한 가능성을 보여주는 약물

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 작은 기생 말벌의 초기 시각 시스템 지도를 작성했습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

해안 생태계의 산소 변동성 설명

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

Planetarium at Université de Strasbourg Takes Inspiration from 19th Century Machine Buildings

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0