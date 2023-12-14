고대 별과 은과 금의 창조

According to a groundbreaking new study, the silver and gold found in jewelry may have originated from massive ancient stars. This discovery provides the first compelling evidence of nuclear fission occurring in the cores of these stars, resulting in the formation of elements heavier than what can be naturally formed on Earth.

Elements heavier than iron are believed to be created in violent cosmic explosions, such as the mergers of neutron stars. These explosions produce ultradense remnants, known as neutron star mergers, which contain superheavy atomic nuclei packed with neutrons. In a matter of seconds, these nuclei undergo internal changes, forming elements like silver and gold.

For the first time, researchers have analyzed the chemical composition of 42 ancient stars in the Milky Way galaxy. They found a consistent pattern among the elements in these stars, indicating that nuclear fission plays a significant role in the creation of heavy elements. The team believes that this process is responsible for generating elements with atomic masses greater than 260, surpassing even those found at the edge of the periodic table.

The study, published in the journal Science, revealed a positive correlation among the elements in these ancient stars. Lighter elements such as rhodium, silver, and palladium were more abundant, along with heavier elements like europium and erbium. These findings suggest that the stars formed through a common process that involved nuclear fission.

Without fission, the production of these elements would occur separately, resulting in varying elemental ratios across different stars. The consistent correlation observed in the study supports the hypothesis that nuclear fission is responsible for the creation of these heavy elements.

It is worth noting that the elements formed through nuclear fission in these ancient stars have never been produced on Earth. This finding opens up new possibilities for understanding the origins of precious metals and offers insights into the incredible processes occurring in the vastness of the cosmos.

Astronomers not involved in the study have acknowledged the strength of the correlation observed in the elemental data. Future research will delve further into this phenomenon, deepening our understanding of the universe and the creation of elements that make up our world.