Riot Games, the creator of League of Legends, has introduced numerous game modes over the years. While some have become permanent additions to the game, others have only made temporary appearances. This raises the question of why Riot spends time developing game modes that won’t stick around.

One of the recent game modes Riot introduced is Arena, a 2v2v2v2 mode where teams engage in quick and chaotic skirmishes. Throughout the game, players receive wild augments that transform their play style. Despite being well-received by players, Arena was only available for a limited time until its return in December. However, this was part of Riot’s intentional strategy.

Eduardo Cortejoso, a game producer at Riot Games, explained that previous modes were measured based on specific criteria like game hours or purchases per account. However, with Arena, Riot wanted to use it as an opportunity to rebuild player trust. This decision was influenced by League of Legends going through a rough patch at the beginning of the year.

Arena was meant to be a part of a larger effort to address fan complaints about stagnation and a decline in the game’s lore. The League team aimed to create a mode that could be built upon in subsequent iterations. They wanted to maintain the team aspect that makes League enjoyable, which led them to settle on a 2v2 format. This allows for a team-oriented experience while reducing barriers to high-quality gameplay.

Although Arena disappeared from the client after its initial run, the good news is that it will return, along with Nexus Blitz. The next version of Arena will feature tweaks and new twists, such as additional augments for players to experiment with. This reflects a shift in how Riot approaches temporary game modes, aiming to explore underserved audiences and meet unmet expectations.

Cortejoso acknowledges that this approach may serve fewer players but hopes it will result in a wider range of player experiences. Riot plans to focus more on learning and experimentation with modes in the coming years, embracing a lighter development approach.

In summary, Riot Games’ strategy behind temporary game modes like Arena in League of Legends is twofold. Firstly, it serves as an opportunity to rebuild player trust and address concerns. Secondly, it allows Riot to explore new ideas, target specific audiences, and create varied player experiences. While these modes may not stick around permanently, they contribute to the ongoing evolution of League of Legends.