Summary: Nanoleaf has introduced a new line of Smart Holiday String Lights that are compatible with Matter and HomeKit, revolutionizing holiday decorating. Priced at $99 for a 2-meter light strand with 250 LEDs, these lights offer a cost-effective option compared to similar products on the market. With a dual strand design, these lights are perfect for decorating trees, providing a more even look with one strand wrapped up and the other wrapped down. While they don’t offer individual LED control like some competitors, the Nanoleaf String Lights come with pre-designed color palettes and patterns, offering 16 million vibrant colors and multiple shades of white. The Nanoleaf app allows users to create custom lighting scenes or choose from a variety of community-generated designs. With the ability to sync the lights to music and control them via the app or voice commands with Siri, these lights offer convenience and versatility. The IP44 water/dust resistance rating also makes them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Furthermore, as a HomeKit device, users can create automations and schedules to control the lights based on their preferences or using sensors. The Nanoleaf Matter-enabled String Lights provide an affordable and user-friendly solution for holiday decorating, making them a must-have for tech-savvy homeowners.

