PV ಪ್ಲಾಂಟ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಷಮತೆಯನ್ನು ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮವಾಗಿಸಲು ಹೊಸ ಸಹಯೋಗ

JinkoSolar Australia has recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Artificial Intelligence, Characterisation, Defects and Contacts (ACDC) research group at the prestigious University of New South Wales. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the field performance of JinkoSolar’s cutting-edge solar cell technologies, including their highly anticipated next-generation bifacial PERC and TOPCon modules.

Instead of relying solely on traditional methods, JinkoSolar will now leverage the expertise of the ACDC research group in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to monitor and optimize the performance of their PV plants in real-time. By providing crucial electrical and weather data generated by their next-generation modules, JinkoSolar will enable the research group to develop innovative strategies for increasing efficiency and maximizing overall plant output.

With the support of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, the collaboration also seeks to develop a state-of-the-art commercial monitoring system specifically tailored for PV plants. This advanced platform will utilize historical data and machine learning capabilities to enhance operation and maintenance (O&M) strategies. By accurately predicting soiling rates, investigating module and system degradation, and enabling proactive maintenance measures, the platform will effectively prevent faults and ensure the plants continue to operate at their peak performance levels.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into photovoltaic applications is a significant step forward in the renewable energy industry. This collaboration between JinkoSolar Australia and the ACDC research group not only demonstrates their commitment to technological innovation but also promises to greatly enhance the efficiency and longevity of solar power plants.

Overall, this strategic collaboration represents a remarkable opportunity to leverage cutting-edge research and advanced technologies, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable and productive future in the field of solar energy.

ಆಸ್

What is PERC technology?

PERC stands for Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell. It is a solar cell technology that enhances the efficiency of solar panels by reducing recombination losses at the rear surface.

What are bifacial modules?

Bifacial modules are solar panels that can generate electricity from both sides of the module. They harness sunlight from the front and also capture reflected light from the ground or surrounding surfaces, increasing the overall energy output.

How does artificial intelligence improve PV plant performance?

Artificial intelligence, specifically machine learning algorithms, can analyze large amounts of data collected from PV plants and identify patterns and trends. This enables proactive maintenance, accurate fault prediction, and optimization of plant performance, ultimately increasing efficiency and output.