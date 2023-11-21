The much-anticipated iQOO 12 is gearing up for its launch in India on December 12. As the successor to the iQOO 11, this smartphone is set to revolutionize the Indian market as the first device to feature the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

With its recent launch in China, the iQOO 12 has already captured the attention of tech enthusiasts. Sporting a stunning 6.78-inch display, the phone delivers sharp images at an impressive resolution of 1,260×2,800 pixels. Boasting a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, users can expect an enhanced viewing experience.

The camera setup on the iQOO 12 is nothing short of impressive. Featuring a 50-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 100x digital zoom capabilities, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, users can capture every intricate detail with precision. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

Storage-wise, the iQOO 12 offers an incredible 1TB of storage space, allowing users to store all their data without any constraints. Connectivity options and sensors are on par with the high-end iQOO 12 Pro model, ensuring seamless usage and convenience. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock for added security.

To keep up with the demands of modern users, the iQOO 12 is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery. What’s more, it supports super-fast 120W charging, enabling users to charge the phone in no time.

In terms of pricing, the iQOO 12 offers different configurations. The base model, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, starts at a price of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,000). The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version is priced at CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 50,000), and the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant will cost CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 53,000). The phone will be available for pre-orders in China, with sales starting from November 14.

Get ready as the iQOO 12 series is set to make its grand entry into the Indian market on December 12. Be prepared to experience the power and innovation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in India for the first time.

