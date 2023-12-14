A fascinating adaptation has been discovered in Arctic seals to help them stay warm in icy environments: intricate nasal bones that resemble a maze. These bones, known as maxilloturbinates or nasal concha, are present in many birds and mammals, including humans, and are covered by a layer of tissue. The University of Cambridge’s Matthew Mason explains that these nasal bones take the form of scrolls or branching structures, which increase the surface area and enhance their effectiveness in warming and humidifying inhaled air before it reaches the lungs.

Interestingly, the complexity of the maxilloturbinates varies among different animals depending on their habitat and environmental conditions. Animals inhabiting cold and dry regions, such as Arctic reindeer, tend to have more intricate nasal bones compared to those living in warmer climates. Mason and his team recently conducted a study on Arctic seals to understand the nature of their maxilloturbinates and their thermoregulatory function.

Using CT scans of bearded seals found in the Arctic and Mediterranean monk seals, the researchers observed that the nasal bones of bearded seals were exceptionally complex and dense, surpassing any previous descriptions. The team then used a computer model to analyze how well the seals would retain heat and moisture at both -30°C and 10°C (-22°F and 50°F). The results were remarkable.

Compared to the Mediterranean monk seal, the bearded seal demonstrated significantly lower heat and water loss per breath at both temperatures. At -30°C, the monk seal lost 1.45 times more heat and 3.5 times more water than the bearded seal, while at 10°C, it lost approximately 1.5 times more. Significantly, these findings highlight the crucial role of the complex nasal bone structure in enabling Arctic seals to adapt and survive in their extreme environment.

Dr. Signe Kjelstrup, from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, emphasizes that the elaborate nasal bone structure has evolved to make life possible in the Arctic. The study contributes to our understanding of how animals have evolved remarkable adaptations to thrive in harsh climates.