AMD FidelityFX ಸೂಪರ್ ರೆಸಲ್ಯೂಶನ್ 3 ಮೂಲ ಕೋಡ್ ಅನ್ನು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತದೆ

AMD has recently made the source code for FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) available to developers and enthusiasts. This move follows the launch of the latest version of AMD’s super resolution technology in September, with the promise of releasing the source code alongside compatible games.

FSR 3 introduces its AFMF frame generation technology, which has been in the works since November 2022. The code can be found on the FSR 3 branch of the FidelityFX-SDK on GitHub, making it easily accessible to developers, tinkers, and those simply curious about the inner workings of the technology. GPU Open has also published an integration guide PDF for AMD FSR 3, providing additional resources for developers.

The source code includes full integration instructions for DirectX 12 and Unreal Engine 5, two of the most popular PC gaming APIs. With FSR 3, developers can benefit from features such as frame generation with interpolated frames for smoother motion, resolution upscaling with near-native quality, latency reduction, high-quality anti-aliasing, and optimization for mid-to-high-end GPUs.

One of the key advantages of FSR 3 is its cross-platform compatibility, allowing it to work on GPUs across different brands and multiple platforms, including PC and Xbox. AMD and GPU Open emphasize that integrating FSR 3 into a game or application is a straightforward process, especially for those already familiar with FSR 2.

However, there are some considerations to keep in mind when using FSR 3. It is recommended to use the technology only when achieving 60 fps or higher. If a PC struggles to reach 30 fps natively at the selected resolution, it’s advisable to avoid using FSR 3 upscale. Additionally, gamers are encouraged to utilize an in-game frame limiter and enable V-Sync On for optimal performance.

While FSR 3 initially launched with support for two games, Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum, the list of supported games has been updated in conjunction with the release of the source code. This open-source approach is expected to further drive the adoption and implementation of FSR 3 in the gaming community.