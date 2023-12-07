Top Pennsylvania High School Football Teams Clash in State Championships

In an epic showdown, Pennsylvania’s top 12 high school football teams are set to collide at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley for the PIAA state championships. Among the contenders, St. Joe’s Prep stands out as the dominant force, having won 12 consecutive games and cementing their position as the standard-bearer among large schools in Pennsylvania.

With eight straight state title games and 10 trips to the state finals in the last 11 years, St. Joe’s Prep is eyeing their eighth state championship and fifth Class 6A state title in six years. Led by Cincinnati-bound quarterback Samaj Jones, who will be making his third state championship appearance, St. Joe’s Prep has displayed strength on both sides of the ball.

Surprisingly, it is the Hawks’ defense that has propelled them back into the state finals. In their previous game, they shut out Central Bucks South, a team averaging 33.5 points per game in the playoffs, with a resounding 49-0 victory. By halftime, the Hawks had established a commanding 42-0 lead, showcasing their defensive prowess.

On the other hand, North Allegheny is making their first appearance in the state finals since 2012. Despite being outgained in their previous game against Harrisburg, the Tigers managed a 24-12 victory. They have a perfect record in state championship games, having won titles in 1990, 2010, and 2012. To combat St. Joe’s Prep’s potent offense, North Allegheny will likely adopt a ball-controlled game plan, similar to their strategy in the game against Harrisburg, where they ran the ball 59 times and threw only six passes.

As the anticipation builds, both teams display strong offensive numbers throughout the season and playoffs. North Allegheny has scored a total of 619 points while allowing 237, averaging 44.2 points scored and 16.9 points allowed per game. St. Joe’s Prep, on the other hand, has scored 535 points and allowed 114, averaging 41.1 points scored and a mere 8.7 points allowed per game.

These statistics highlight the strength and competitiveness of both teams, setting the stage for an exhilarating state championship clash at Chapman Field. As the seniors from St. Joe’s Prep look to etch their names into the storied history of the program, North Allegheny aims to establish a legacy of their own. Football enthusiasts across Pennsylvania eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated showdown.