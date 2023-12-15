ಲೈಟ್-ಹಾರ್ವೆಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಕಾಂಪ್ಲೆಕ್ಸ್ II (LHCII) ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ವಾಂಟಮ್ ಸ್ವಿಚಿಂಗ್ ಮೆಕ್ಯಾನಿಸಂ ಅನಾವರಣಗೊಂಡಿದೆ

New research has shed light on the quantum switching mechanism in the Light-harvesting complex II (LHCII), a crucial component of photosynthesis in plants. This breakthrough discovery, achieved through advanced cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and theoretical calculations, confirms the dynamic role of LHCII in regulating energy transfer.

Photosynthesis, the process by which plants convert carbon dioxide into organic compounds using sunlight, relies on the efficient functioning of LHCII. This complex comprises pigment molecules attached to proteins and performs two primary functions: dissipating excess energy as heat under intense light through nonphotochemical quenching and efficiently transferring light to the reaction center under low light.

Recent bioengineering studies have shown that accelerating the switch between these functions can significantly enhance photosynthetic efficiency, leading to substantial yield increases in crops like soybeans. However, the precise atomic-level structural changes that trigger this regulation in LHCII have remained unknown.

To address this, researchers from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with the group led by Prof. Gao Jiali from Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, employed a novel approach. They combined cryo-EM studies of LHCII’s dynamic structures at atomic resolution with multistate density functional theory (MSDFT) calculations of energy transfer between pigment molecules.

By analyzing a series of cryo-EM structures, the researchers observed that acidification induced a conformational change in LHCII. This change altered the inter-pigment distance, specifically between Lutein1 (Lut1) and Chlorophyll612 (Chl612), resulting in fluorescence quenching. The study revealed that LHCII’s conformational change, combined with lateral pressure on the complex, plays a crucial role in non-photochemical quenching (NPQ).

The researchers employed MSDFT calculations, along with transient fluorescence experiments, to identify the quantum switching mechanism of LHCII. They determined that the distance between Lut1 and Chl612 serves as the key factor in regulating the energy transfer channel. A slight change in this critical distance allows for reversible switching between light harvesting and excess energy dissipation. This mechanism enables rapid adaptation to changes in light intensity, ensuring efficient photosynthesis and photoprotection.

These findings confirm the previous theoretical predictions and molecular dynamics simulations about LHCII being an allosterically regulated molecular machine. The research contributes to a deeper understanding of the fundamental processes underlying photosynthesis and may pave the way for future advancements in enhancing crop yield and improving energy capture in artificial photosynthetic systems.

This study was supported by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and the Shenzhen Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Commission.