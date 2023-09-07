ನಗರ ಜೀವನ

ಹೊಸ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನಗಳು ಮತ್ತು AI ಯ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಅನಾವರಣಗೊಳಿಸುವುದು

ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ

ಅಜೇಯ ಬೆಲೆಗೆ Samsung Galaxy S22 ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ

Byವಿಕಿ ಸ್ಟಾವ್ರೊಪೌಲೌ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 7, 2023
ಅಜೇಯ ಬೆಲೆಗೆ Samsung Galaxy S22 ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ

Giffgaff, a renowned phone retailer, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at an incredibly low price of £339. This deal allows you to purchase a refurbished phone in “Good” condition with 128GB of storage. If you prefer a handset in better condition, you can opt for the ‘Like New’ version for £479, which also includes free delivery. The phone is available in various colors, such as black, pink gold, green, and white.

Giffgaff provides a 24-month warranty for added peace of mind when purchasing a refurbished phone. Before sending it out, the phone undergoes a 30-point health check, and the battery life is guaranteed to be at least 80% of its original capacity. Additionally, all phones are professionally data-wiped.

If you’re a new giffgaff user, you’ll need to purchase a data plan with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this plan is on a monthly rolling basis, meaning there are no long-term contracts or commitments. Furthermore, giffgaff offers a 21-day return policy with no problems or difficulties.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, released in 2022, has an upfront cost of £769. It boasts a small size, a versatile camera, an elegant design, and excellent performance. Considering that the next model, the S23, didn’t offer many significant changes, the Galaxy S22 is a highly recommended choice.

ಮೂಲಗಳು: (ಯಾವುದೇ URL ಗಳನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸಲಾಗಿಲ್ಲ)

By ವಿಕಿ ಸ್ಟಾವ್ರೊಪೌಲೌ

ಸಂಬಂಧಿತ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್

ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ

iPhone 15 ನಲ್ಲಿ USB-C ಗೆ Apple ಸ್ವಿಚ್: ಬಲವಂತದ ಚಲನೆ, ಆದರೆ ಪ್ರಯೋಜನಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 11, 2023 ರಾಬರ್ಟ್ ಆಂಡ್ರ್ಯೂ
ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ

ಶುಂಠಿ: ಮಲಬದ್ಧತೆಗೆ ನೈಸರ್ಗಿಕ ಪರಿಹಾರ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 11, 2023 ವಿಕಿ ಸ್ಟಾವ್ರೊಪೌಲೌ
ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ

ಸ್ಟಾರ್‌ಫೀಲ್ಡ್ ಅಧಿಕೃತವಾಗಿ ಬೆಂಬಲಿತ ಮೋಡ್ಸ್ 2024 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಬರಲಿದೆ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 11, 2023 ಮ್ಯಾಂಫೋ ಬ್ರೆಸಿಯಾ

ನೀವು ತಪ್ಪಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೀರಿ

ಸುದ್ದಿ

ಮೇಲ್ಮೈ ತಯಾರಿಕೆಯ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ: ಗ್ಲೋಬಲ್ ಫ್ಲೋರ್ ಗ್ರೈಂಡಿಂಗ್ ಮೆಷಿನ್ ಟೆಕ್ನಾಲಜಿಯಲ್ಲಿನ ಪ್ರಗತಿಗಳು

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 11, 2023 0 ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು
ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ

iPhone 15 ನಲ್ಲಿ USB-C ಗೆ Apple ಸ್ವಿಚ್: ಬಲವಂತದ ಚಲನೆ, ಆದರೆ ಪ್ರಯೋಜನಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 11, 2023 ರಾಬರ್ಟ್ ಆಂಡ್ರ್ಯೂ 0 ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು
ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ

ಶುಂಠಿ: ಮಲಬದ್ಧತೆಗೆ ನೈಸರ್ಗಿಕ ಪರಿಹಾರ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 11, 2023 ವಿಕಿ ಸ್ಟಾವ್ರೊಪೌಲೌ 0 ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು
ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ

ಸ್ಟಾರ್‌ಫೀಲ್ಡ್ ಅಧಿಕೃತವಾಗಿ ಬೆಂಬಲಿತ ಮೋಡ್ಸ್ 2024 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಬರಲಿದೆ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 11, 2023 ಮ್ಯಾಂಫೋ ಬ್ರೆಸಿಯಾ 0 ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು