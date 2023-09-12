ಸಾಂಟಾ ಕ್ರೂಜ್ ಹಗುರವಾದ eMTB ಅನ್ನು ಅನಾವರಣಗೊಳಿಸಿದರು: ಹೆಕ್ಲರ್ SL

Santa Cruz has expanded its lineup of electric bikes with the addition of the Heckler SL, a lightweight eMTB powered by Fazua’s Ride 60 motor and a 430 Wh battery. With a relatively light system, the bike’s weight is kept in the low 40-pound range. The frame design is slimmer compared to Santa Cruz’s full-powered Heckler model, making it less apparent that it is an eMTB.

Featuring mixed wheels, a 160mm fork, and 150mm of rear travel, the Heckler SL promises to be a versatile and capable bike. Santa Cruz claims that it is “great for quick escapes and squeezing the most out of a ride.” The bike is available in various sizes, from S to XXL, ensuring a good fit for riders of different heights.

The Heckler SL boasts a carbon frame, with options for C or CC level frames. The CC frames are lighter due to the use of a different grade of carbon. The Fazua Ride 60 motor’s display is integrated into the top tube, providing information about the ride mode and battery level. The motor’s controller is placed on the left side of the handlebar.

In terms of geometry, the Heckler SL offers a range of reach numbers and head angles depending on the size and position of the flip chip at the rear of the shock. The chainstay length varies with each size to maintain balance. The bike is equipped with a full-size water bottle mount inside the front triangle.

The Heckler SL is available in different build kits, with prices ranging from $7,299 to $12,999 USD. The bike features a Maxxis DHF / DHR II tire combo for good traction. However, some riders may prefer a tougher casing tire for increased support and reduced chances of flats.

In terms of riding impressions, the Heckler SL provides a smooth and quiet climbing experience, especially in lower motor modes. The bike delivers impressive grip and stability on descents, while maintaining good jumping characteristics. Compared to the Specialized Levo SL, the Heckler SL has a more downhill-oriented feel.

One potential downside is the Ride 60 system’s ring controller, which may feel cheap and require multiple pushes to switch modes. However, the bike offers three ride modes: Breeze, River, and Rocket, catering to different riding preferences.

In summary, Santa Cruz’s Heckler SL is a lightweight eMTB that offers versatility and performance on a variety of terrains. With its sleek design, it may not be immediately apparent that it is an eMTB. Riders can expect a capable climbing experience, impressive traction and stability on descents, and a downhill-oriented feel.