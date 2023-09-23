ನಗರ ಜೀವನ

ಹೊಸ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನಗಳು ಮತ್ತು AI ಯ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಅನಾವರಣಗೊಳಿಸುವುದು

ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ

ಮಂಕಿ ಬಿ ವೈರಸ್‌ಗಾಗಿ ಹೊಸ ಕ್ಷಿಪ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ದೃಶ್ಯ ಪತ್ತೆ ವಿಧಾನವನ್ನು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ

Byವಿಕಿ ಸ್ಟಾವ್ರೊಪೌಲೌ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 23, 2023
ಮಂಕಿ ಬಿ ವೈರಸ್‌ಗಾಗಿ ಹೊಸ ಕ್ಷಿಪ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ದೃಶ್ಯ ಪತ್ತೆ ವಿಧಾನವನ್ನು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ

A new article has been published in the Zoonoses journal, announcing the development of a rapid and visual detection method for Monkey B virus (BV) infection in humans and macaque species. This is significant because BV has a high mortality rate of approximately 80%, and it is transmitted to humans through bites, scratches, and other injuries inflicted by macaques.

The research team developed two recombinase polymerase amplification (RPA) assays, named RPA-VF-UL27 and RPA-VF-US6, which target two conserved genes associated with BV. These assays were combined with a closed vertical flow (VF) visualization strip, creating a one-off device for easy and efficient diagnosis.

After optimizing the reaction conditions, the sensitivities and specificities of the two assays were compared. RPA-VF-US6 showed excellent performance in detecting the positive plasmid control, with a detection limit of 28 copies. On the other hand, RPA-VF-UL27 had cross-reactivity with HSV-1, but it could still accurately detect even 3.4 copies of plasmid standards.

One of the significant findings was that RPA-VF-US6 had excellent performance at room temperature, with a detection limit of 2,800 plasmid copies. This indicates its potential for use in point-of-care (POC) testing, making it suitable for field laboratories without sophisticated instruments.

Overall, the development of these two RPA assays showcases a simple, rapid, and specific method for the visualization diagnosis of Monkey B virus. The entire reaction can be completed at a constant temperature within 30 minutes, making it a valuable tool to protect veterinarians, laboratory researchers, and support personnel from the threat of BV infection.

ಮೂಲಗಳು:
– Chen, X., et al. (2023) Rapid and Visual Detection of Monkey B Virus Based on Recombinase Polymerase Amplification. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0031.

By ವಿಕಿ ಸ್ಟಾವ್ರೊಪೌಲೌ

ಸಂಬಂಧಿತ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್

ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ

ಸ್ಪೇಸ್‌ಎಕ್ಸ್ 21 ಸ್ಟಾರ್‌ಲಿಂಕ್ ಉಪಗ್ರಹಗಳನ್ನು ಕಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಉಡಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 25, 2023 ವಿಕಿ ಸ್ಟಾವ್ರೊಪೌಲೌ
ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ

ನೈಸರ್ಗಿಕ ಸಂಪನ್ಮೂಲಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಜಾಗವನ್ನು ಅನ್ವೇಷಿಸುವುದು: ಭೂಮಿಯ ಕೊರತೆಗೆ ಪರಿಹಾರ?

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 25, 2023 ಮ್ಯಾಂಫೋ ಬ್ರೆಸಿಯಾ
ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ

ಚಂದ್ರನ ನೀರಿನಿಂದ ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ನೌಕೆ ಇಂಧನ: ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ಪರಿಶೋಧನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆಯ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 25, 2023 ಗೇಬ್ರಿಯಲ್ ಬೋಥಾ

ನೀವು ತಪ್ಪಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೀರಿ

ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ

ಸ್ಪೇಸ್‌ಎಕ್ಸ್ 21 ಸ್ಟಾರ್‌ಲಿಂಕ್ ಉಪಗ್ರಹಗಳನ್ನು ಕಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಉಡಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 25, 2023 ವಿಕಿ ಸ್ಟಾವ್ರೊಪೌಲೌ 0 ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು
ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ

ನೈಸರ್ಗಿಕ ಸಂಪನ್ಮೂಲಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಜಾಗವನ್ನು ಅನ್ವೇಷಿಸುವುದು: ಭೂಮಿಯ ಕೊರತೆಗೆ ಪರಿಹಾರ?

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 25, 2023 ಮ್ಯಾಂಫೋ ಬ್ರೆಸಿಯಾ 0 ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು
ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ

ಚಂದ್ರನ ನೀರಿನಿಂದ ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ನೌಕೆ ಇಂಧನ: ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ಪರಿಶೋಧನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆಯ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 25, 2023 ಗೇಬ್ರಿಯಲ್ ಬೋಥಾ 0 ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು
ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ

ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಮಾನವ ಭ್ರೂಣದ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯ ಜಟಿಲತೆಗಳು

ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 25, 2023 ಮ್ಯಾಂಫೋ ಬ್ರೆಸಿಯಾ 0 ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು