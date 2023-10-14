The internet has long been a refuge for individuals on the autism spectrum, providing them with a sense of community and connection. However, the landscape of the autistic online community is rapidly changing, leaving many feeling isolated and disconnected.

In the past, the internet was a place where autists could find solace and understanding. It was a space created by and for them, where they could freely express themselves and connect with like-minded individuals. Online forums, blogs, and message boards served as gathering places for autists to share their experiences, interests, and passions.

However, the rise of social media and the increasing corporatization of the internet have had a profound impact on the autistic online community. Social media platforms like Facebook have shifted the focus from niche communities to a more mainstream and homogenized experience. The unique voices and perspectives of autistic individuals have been overshadowed by the desire for mass appeal and engagement.

This shift has left many autists feeling marginalized and excluded from the online spaces they once called home. The sense of belonging and understanding that was once found in these communities has been lost. Autistic individuals are finding it harder to connect with others who share their experiences and interests, leading to increased feelings of isolation and alienation.

The changes in the autistic online community mirror larger societal trends of marginalizing neurodiverse individuals. The forces of capital prioritize profit and mainstream appeal over the needs and desires of the autistic community. As a result, autists are left grappling with a sense of displacement and a lack of acceptance.

While the internet continues to be a powerful tool for connection, communication, and expression, it is crucial to recognize and address the challenges faced by autistic individuals in online spaces. Efforts must be made to create inclusive and supportive communities where autists can find the acceptance and understanding they seek.

ಮೂಲಗಳು:

– ಮೂಲ ಲೇಖನವೇ