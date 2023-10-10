ತೀವ್ರ ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ಹವಾಮಾನ ಘಟನೆಗಳು ಪಕ್ಷಿಗಳ ವಲಸೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರುತ್ತವೆ, ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಗಳು

Severe space weather events, such as solar flares, have been found to impact the migration patterns of birds, leading to a decrease in their numbers during migration seasons, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Michigan. These events disrupt Earth’s magnetic field, which migratory birds rely on for long-distance navigation. The study used a 23-year dataset of bird migration across the Great Plains to analyze the effects of space weather events on bird movement.

The researchers found that birds that chose to migrate during these events faced more difficulty navigating, particularly in overcast conditions during the autumn season. The study used radar images collected at 37 stations across the Great Plains to estimate migration intensity and measure the direction of flight. The majority of migratory birds in this region are perching birds, shorebirds, and waterfowl.

The analysis of radar data was matched with a geomagnetic disturbance index, which represents the maximum hourly change in magnetic conditions. Using statistical models, the researchers measured the effects of these disturbances on bird migration. They discovered a decrease in the number of migrating birds during strong geomagnetic disturbances and observed that birds were more likely to drift with the wind instead of actively navigating when faced with obscured celestial cues and magnetic disruption.

The findings highlight the significant impact of environmental conditions, including geomagnetic disturbances, on animal behavior and population-level movement patterns. This research provides valuable insight into the influence of space weather events on migratory birds and emphasizes the need for further study in this area.

ಮೂಲಗಳು:

