British and African archaeologists have uncovered evidence of the world’s oldest human-built structure in southern Africa. This remarkable discovery, made by members of an extinct species of humans from half a million years ago, is twice as old as any other known human-made structure. The structure, made of worked timber, is believed to have served as an elevated trackway or raised platform in a wetland area.

The finding is likely to revolutionize archaeologists’ understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities. The team of researchers discovered this structure in northern Zambia, in waterlogged ground. This small part of a prehistoric human presence was located near the Kalambo River, in close proximity to the Kalambo Falls and a deep canyon.

The stunning natural features of the area, including the falls and diverse topography, likely attracted early human hunter-gatherers. The researchers believe that these individuals were potentially the world’s first construction “engineers” and carpenters. The Kalambo Falls, upstream from the structure, create a localized rainforest due to the spray from the waterfall. Additionally, the river flows into Lake Tanganyika, a rich fishing ground that would have attracted a variety of animals.

Different environments in the region would have provided various types of plants, fruits, nuts, and animals, thus drawing early human populations. The archaeologists have found two parts of the timber structure—a 1.4-meter-long section of a tree trunk and a modified tree stump, both shaped by prehistoric carpenters. The trunk was carved and shaped before being placed horizontally on top of the stump, forming a secure and elevated trackway or platform.

The researchers have also discovered stone tools for cutting, chopping, and scraping, indicating the presence of early human activity in the area. They have identified the inhabitants of the site as Homo heidelbergensis, an extinct species that flourished between 600,000 and 300,000 years ago.

This groundbreaking discovery challenges previous assumptions about early human technological development. The archaeological investigations, conducted by researchers from the UK, Belgium, and Zambia, have spanned four years. The findings were published in the scientific journal Nature. The project director, Professor Larry Barham, believes that this discovery will change our understanding of a long-extinct species of humans.

ಮೂಲಗಳು:

– Nature (scientific journal)

- ಡೀಪ್ ರೂಟ್ಸ್ ಆಫ್ ಹ್ಯುಮಾನಿಟಿ ಸಂಶೋಧನಾ ಯೋಜನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಲಿವರ್‌ಪೂಲ್ ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯ

– Professor Larry Barham, University of Liverpool’s Department of Archaeology, Classics, and Egyptology

– Professor Geoff Duller, Aberystwyth University