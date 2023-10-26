ಜುರಾಸಿಕ್ ಯುಗದ ಬೃಹತ್ ಮೆಗಾ ಪ್ರಿಡೇಟರ್ ಅನ್ನು ಅನಾವರಣಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ

In a recent groundbreaking discovery, scientists have unveiled the existence of an extraordinary creature that dominated the oceans for a staggering 80 million years during the Jurassic era. This colossal mega predator, known as Lorrainosaurus, possessed a massive 4.3-foot-long jaw and a sleek torpedo-shaped body. Belonging to the Thalassophonea clade, commonly referred to as the sea murderers, Lorrainosaurus thrived approximately 170 million years ago.

The fossils of this ancient marine reptile, found in northeastern France and currently known as Grand Est, provide valuable insight into the early existence of mega-predatory pliosaurs from the dinosaur era. Pliosaurs, closely related to plesiosaurs, were renowned for their skilled swimming abilities and distinctive appearance resembling chubby dolphins with snake-like heads. However, it is Lorrainosaurus that stands out as the earliest mega-predatory pliosaur.

Through an in-depth analysis of the fossils, scientists reexamined five specific findings, including three sections of its jaw, a tooth crown with a root, and a fragment of its fin. Their study revealed significant characteristics of Lorrainosaurus, distinguishing it and meriting its own unique branch on the pliosaur evolutionary tree. Notably, Lorrainosaurus possessed broader and more wedge-shaped splenials and lower jaw bones compared to other pliosaurs.

Coined as the “kings of the Mesozoic oceans,” pliosaurids, including Lorrainosaurus, reigned supreme over their aquatic domain. Their colossal strength and dominance in that era earned them the label of “dynasty.” With a jaw capable of engulfing its chosen prey, Lorrainosaurus feasted on a diverse range of large marine animals, including sharks, sea turtles, and other plesiosaurs.

Interestingly, the emergence of pliosaurs marked a significant turning point in the Jurassic food chain approximately 175 million years ago. This period witnessed a decline in apex predators like dolphin-like ichthyosaurs, paving the way for pliosaurs to rise and establish their supremacy.

While an average Lorrainosaurus exceeded a length of 20 feet, some of these sea murderers stretched an astonishing 50 feet. As we explore the depths of the Earth’s history, these remarkable creatures continue to captivate our imagination and shed light on the wonders of the ancient marine world.

