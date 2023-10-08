2023 ರ ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ವಿಜೇತರನ್ನು ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ

This week, the Nobel Prize winners for Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry were announced for the year 2023. Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman received the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology for their discoveries related to nucleoside base modification, which led to the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier for their work in developing new tools and exploring the world of electrons. Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus, and Alexei I. Ekimov were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

Mystery surrounding the universe’s earliest galaxies

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided valuable insights into the early history of the universe, revealing a collection of galaxies dating back to the cosmic dawn. However, scientists have been puzzled by the presence of seemingly mature and massive galaxies during this early period. A recent study suggests that these galaxies may have been smaller than expected but appeared bright due to bursts of star formation. This deceptive impression of great mass has puzzled scientists and defied their expectations.

Impact of the BlueWalker 3 satellite on astronomy

Scientists have published a study in the journal Nature, detailing the impact of the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite on astronomy. This satellite, developed by AST SpaceMobile, is part of a constellation intended to deliver mobile and broadband services worldwide. Observations have shown that the BlueWalker 3 is one of the brightest objects in the night sky, outshining all but the brightest stars.

ISRO prepares for Gaganyaan mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making preparations for the uncrewed flight tests of the Gaganyaan mission. The Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) is expected to take place by the end of October 2023 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The Gaganyaan mission aims to demonstrate the capability of launching humans to low Earth orbit and safely returning them to Earth by landing in the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea.

Efficacious and inexpensive malaria vaccine

The University of Oxford has developed a new malaria vaccine called R21/MatrixM. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, it was tested in a phase-3 trial across four African countries and has shown a vaccine efficacy of over 75%. This is higher than the previously recommended malaria vaccine, RTS,S/AS01, which had an efficacy of 56% in children aged 5-17 months. The new vaccine is particularly effective in areas where malaria is seasonal.

Ancient human footprints in New Mexico

New research has confirmed the existence of ancient human footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Radiocarbon and optically stimulated luminescence dating techniques have revealed that these footprints date back to about 21,000 to 23,000 years ago, during the last Ice Age. This discovery indicates that Homo sapiens already inhabited North America much earlier than previously thought, even during inhospitable conditions.

First snake traces discovered in South Africa

Scientists have identified the first snake trace in the fossil record in South Africa’s Cape south coast. This trace fossil, found in the Walker Bay Nature Reserve, dates back to the Pleistocene epoch between 93,000 and 83,000 years ago. It is believed to have been made by a puff adder (Bitis arietans). This discovery fills a gap in the Pleistocene trace fossil record from the region, which has previously been dominated by mammal, bird, and reptile tracks.