New data collected by NASA’s Juno mission has uncovered fascinating insights into the composition of Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon. The Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer on board Juno detected mineral salts and organic compounds on the moon’s surface, providing valuable clues about its history and the nature of its hidden subsurface ocean. The findings have been published in the journal Nature Astronomy, shedding light on Ganymede’s past as a potentially briny world.

Ganymede, larger than Mercury, has long captivated scientists due to its icy crust concealing a vast internal ocean. Previous observations by the Galileo spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope only hinted at the presence of salts and organics, but lacked the spatial resolution necessary for accurate analysis.

During a close flyby on June 7, 2021, Juno gathered data when it passed over Ganymede at a minimum altitude of 650 miles. The JIRAM instrument captured infrared images and spectra of the moon’s surface, revealing the chemical fingerprints of various materials. The high-resolution data offered unprecedented clarity, enabling scientists to identify hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and possibly aliphatic aldehydes.

The presence of these ammoniated salts suggests that Ganymede may have accumulated materials cold enough to condense ammonia during its formation. The carbonate salts detected could also be remnants of carbon dioxide-rich ices.

Interestingly, the JIRAM data revealed that the greatest abundance of salts and organics was found in the dark and bright terrains, especially in areas protected by Ganymede’s magnetic field. This indicates that the surface features observed may be remnants of a deep ocean brine that reached the icy moon’s surface.

These groundbreaking findings pave the way for a better understanding of Ganymede’s evolution and raise new questions about the potential habitability of other icy moons within the solar system.

FAQ

1. What did NASA’s Juno mission discover on Ganymede?

NASA’s Juno mission, using the JIRAM spectrometer, discovered mineral salts and organic compounds on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede.

2. What is Ganymede?

Ganymede is the largest moon of Jupiter and is larger than the planet Mercury. It has a vast internal ocean hidden beneath its icy crust.

3. What is the significance of the discovery?

The discovery of mineral salts and organic compounds on Ganymede provides valuable insights into its history and the composition of its subsurface ocean. It sheds light on the potential habitability of icy moons in the solar system.

4. How was the data collected?

The data was collected by Juno’s JIRAM instrument during a close flyby of Ganymede. The instrument captured infrared images and spectra to analyze the chemical composition of the moon’s surface.

5. What do the presence of salts and organics indicate?

The presence of salts and organics suggests a briny past for Ganymede. The ammoniated salts may have formed during its early stages, while the carbonate salts could be remnants of carbon dioxide-rich ices.

6. Why are the dark and bright terrains significant?

The dark and bright terrains on Ganymede’s surface, especially those protected by its magnetic field, showed the greatest abundance of salts and organics. These areas may be remnants of a deep ocean brine that reached the moon’s frozen surface.

7. What other moons has Juno observed?

Juno has also observed the moon Europa, which is believed to have an ocean under its icy crust, and will continue to study other Jovian moons such as Io in the future.

For more information on NASA’s Juno mission, visit: nasa.gov.