ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಲು ಮುಂಬರುವ ಆಕಾಶ ಘಟನೆಗಳು: ವಾರ್ಷಿಕ ಗ್ರಹಣ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಸೂರ್ಯಗ್ರಹಣ

Over the next few months, two extraordinary celestial events will captivate viewers across the Americas. On October 14, 2023, there will be a “ring of fire” annular eclipse, followed by a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Both events will occur as the moon passes between Earth and the sun, providing spectators with a remarkable sight.

While the total solar eclipse attracts more attention due to the promise of totality, there is also a growing interest in areas along the path of the annular eclipse. Car-sharing website Turo has noticed an increase in car bookings in major cities located in the annular eclipse’s path, such as Oregon, New Mexico, and Texas. Similarly, Booking.com has reported a rise in searches for San Antonio, Texas, the largest US city in the annular eclipse’s path.

During the annular eclipse, which starts on the Oregon coast and ends in Texas, the moon will cover over 90% of the sun’s surface, creating a “ring of fire” effect when viewed with protective glasses. The path of the eclipse continues through Central and South America before ending at sunset over the Atlantic Ocean.

While not as dark as a total solar eclipse, the annular eclipse offers some unique observations. Professor Mark Littmann suggests that the sky may take on unusual colors, and there could be a slight cooling effect. This event serves as a preview for the highly anticipated 2024 total solar eclipse, hailed as the epitome of eclipse viewing.

Viewing an annular eclipse is a rare opportunity, as the next one over the contiguous United States won’t occur until 2046. For those in the eclipse’s path who get a clear view, seeing the “ring of fire” serves as a captivating reminder of our place in the universe.

For photographers interested in capturing wide-angle shots of the eclipsed sun, Utah’s national parks, including Bryce Canyon National Park and Grand-Staircase Escalante National Monument, are ideal locations. However, Navajo Tribal Parks, such as Monument Valley, will be closed during the annular eclipse due to their sacred significance.

In New Mexico, both Albuquerque and Roswell offer excellent vantage points for observing the annular eclipse. In these cities, viewers can experience the event from a high altitude, providing a unique perspective.

These upcoming celestial events offer a chance for travelers and astronomy enthusiasts to witness the beauty and wonder of the universe in a truly remarkable way.

ವ್ಯಾಖ್ಯಾನಗಳು:

– Annular eclipse: A type of solar eclipse that occurs when the moon covers the sun’s center, leaving a ring of sunlight visible around its edges.

– Total solar eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the moon completely covers the sun, casting a shadow on Earth.

ಮೂಲಗಳು:

– CNN: https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/annular-solar-eclipse-2023-destinations/index.html