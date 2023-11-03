ಖಗೋಳಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಜ್ಞರು ಬಹಿರಂಗಪಡಿಸಿದ ಸೂಪರ್ನೋವಾ ಅವಶೇಷ 1E 0102.2–7219 ರ ಆಕರ್ಷಕ ಗುಣಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು

A recent study conducted by an international team of astronomers using the Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has provided new insights into the properties and nature of the supernova remnant known as 1E 0102.2–7219. Published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society journal, the study sheds light on the fascinating features of this cosmic structure.

Supernova remnants (SNRs) are expansive and diffuse structures that result from the explosion of a supernova. These remnants consist of ejected material from the explosion as well as interstellar material swept up by the shockwave produced by the exploded star.

1E 0102.2–7219, also known as E0102, is a young core-collapse SNR located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC)—a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way. With its bright, ring-like structure and an outer edge that traces the forward-moving blast wave, E0102 has captured the interest of researchers since its discovery in 1981. Previous observations have estimated the age of E0102 to be approximately 1,738 years, with the progenitor mass of the star that exploded estimated to be between 32 and 50 solar masses.

To gain further insights, a team of astronomers led by Rami Z. E. Alsaberi of the Western Sydney University in Penrith, Australia, employed ATCA and ALMA to observe E0102 in high resolution and sensitivity.

Their observations revealed that E0102 possesses a ring-like morphology with an average radius of approximately 20.2 light years, along with a bridge-like structure. Notably, the central region of E0102 exhibited a distinctive horizontal bridge or bar-like feature.

The researchers also discovered that the spectral index of E0102, which describes the behavior of radio emission at various wavelengths, had a mean value of -0.54. Closer analysis showed that the spectral index was steeper (approximately -0.6) at the inner and outer radii, while flat gradients were observed at intermediate radii. The brightest radio emission was observed in the north-east part of E0102.

Importantly, the observations unveiled polarized regions within the shell of E0102, with a measured mean fractional polarization of 7% and 12% at frequencies of 5,500 and 9,000 MHz, respectively. These measurements allowed the astronomers to calculate the line-of-sight magnetic field strength, which was determined to be 44 ?G, with an equipartition field of 65±5 ?G.

Regarding the environment surrounding E0102, the researchers identified a cloud of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI) located towards the remnant, with a velocity range of approximately 160–180 km/s. Additionally, a cavity-like structure was observed at a velocity of 163.7–167.6 km/s.

In summary, the comprehensive analysis conducted by the researchers confirmed that the properties of E0102 align with those typically associated with young supernova remnants. They also noted that the relatively low integrated linear polarization of this remnant suggests a high degree of turbulence.

ಪದೇ ಪದೇ ಕೇಳಲಾಗುವ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳು (FAQ):

ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ: ಸೂಪರ್ನೋವಾ ಅವಶೇಷ ಎಂದರೇನು?

A: Supernova remnants are diffuse, expanding structures that result from the explosion of a supernova. They consist of ejected material from the explosion and interstellar material swept up by the shockwave produced by the exploded star.

Q: Where is 1E 0102.2–7219 located?

A: 1E 0102.2–7219, also known as E0102, is located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), which is a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way.

Q: What did the recent study reveal about E0102?

A: The study revealed that E0102 exhibits a ring-like morphology with a bridge-like structure in its central region. The remnant also displays polarized regions and has a measured mean fractional polarization of 7% and 12% at frequencies of 5,500 and 9,000 MHz, respectively.

Q: What is the line-of-sight magnetic field strength of E0102?

A: The line-of-sight magnetic field strength of E0102 was calculated to be 44 ?G, with an equipartition field of 65±5 ?G.

Q: What is the age of E0102?

A: Previous observations estimate the age of E0102 to be approximately 1,738 years.

Q: What is the significance of the observed cavity-like structure around E0102?

A: The cavity-like structure at a velocity of 163.7–167.6 km/s indicates the presence of a distinct region surrounding E0102 within which neutral atomic hydrogen (HI) is concentrated.

(Source: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2023). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stad3300)