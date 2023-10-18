The universe is filled with countless chemical compounds, each holding immense potential. However, scientists have only identified a mere 1% of these compounds. Uncovering new chemical compounds has the potential to provide solutions to numerous challenges, from combating greenhouse gases to unlocking medical breakthroughs akin to the discovery of penicillin.

Chemists have been diligently exploring the realm of chemistry since Dmitri Mendeleev introduced the periodic table of elements in 1869. While the last few elements required nuclear fusion, we have now discovered 118 different types of elements. But the chemical universe extends beyond elements – chemical compounds play a crucial role as well.

Chemical compounds consist of two or more atoms, whereas elements are composed of a singular type of atom. Water, for example, is a natural compound made up of hydrogen and oxygen atoms, while nylon is a synthetic compound produced in laboratories.

We can begin by considering the numerous two-atom compounds. Nitrogen and oxygen, forming N2 and O2 respectively, make up 99% of the air we breathe. The theoretical number of possible two-atom compounds is 6,903. If a chemist were to make one compound per year, it would take an entire village of chemists a year to produce every possible two-atom compound.

When expanding to three-atom compounds, which include familiar examples like water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2), there are approximately 1.6 million compounds. If we move even further to four- and five-atom compounds, every person on Earth would need to create three compounds each. Moreover, producing all of these compounds would require recycling all the materials in the universe multiple times over.

Yet, this simplification doesn’t account for the complexity and stability of compounds. The largest compound created to date consists of nearly 3 million atoms, but its purpose is yet to be fully understood. Compounds of this scale have potential uses, such as protecting cancer drugs within the body until they reach their intended target.

Despite seemingly restrictive rules, chemistry allows for flexibility, leading to even more possibilities. Even the noble gases, which tend not to bind with other elements, can form compounds. For instance, argon hydride (ArH+) has been found in space and replicated in laboratories under extreme conditions. By considering extreme environments, the number of potential compounds expands.

Researchers often seek out new compounds based on existing knowledge. This can be done by modifying known compounds or employing new starting materials in familiar chemical reactions. These approaches allow scientists to explore the realm of known unknowns, akin to constructing houses with LEGO bricks.

However, the search for truly new chemistry, the unknown unknowns, requires alternative strategies. Chemists often look towards the natural world for inspiration. One notable example is the discovery of penicillin in 1928 when Alexander Fleming observed its mold preventing bacterial growth. This serendipitous finding led to monumental medical advancements.

The vastness of the chemical universe holds incredible opportunities and challenges. By delving into the uncharted territory of undiscovered chemical compounds, we may uncover solutions that can shape our future.

