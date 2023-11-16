Join NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ Project and Leave Your Mark on Jupiter’s Moon

NASA is offering an extraordinary opportunity for space enthusiasts to be a part of interplanetary exploration. The ‘Message in a Bottle’ project invites individuals to engrave their names alongside a poem by US Poet Ada Limon, on a microchip aboard the solar-powered Europa Clipper robotic spacecraft. This spacecraft is destined for Jupiter’s moon, Europa, and is scheduled for launch in October 2024.

As of now, approximately 700,000 names have been submitted for inclusion in this unique project by NASA. Technicians at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California’s Microdevices Laboratory will use an electron beam technique to print these names on a tiny silicon microchip. Each line of text will be smaller than 1/1000th the width of a human hair, measuring at 75 nanometers.

The microchip, along with a metal plate engraved with Ada Limon’s poem ‘In Praise of Mystery,’ will be attached to the exterior of the spacecraft. As the spacecraft embarks on its approximately 12.6 billion-kilometer journey, making about 50 close flybys of Europa over six years, the poem and names will act as a symbolic message in a bottle.

This unique opportunity to etch your name in space is closing soon, with the window to participate in the ‘Message in a Bottle’ campaign ending on December 31. By becoming a part of this mission, you will contribute to the exploration and understanding of Europa, particularly its surface ocean, icy crust, and atmosphere. Scientists hope to gather vital data that may reveal the possibility of supporting life on Jupiter’s intriguing moon.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime chance to leave your mark on the frontiers of space exploration. Join NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ project today and be a part of history!

ಪದೇ ಪದೇ ಕೇಳಲಾಗುವ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳು

1. How can I participate in NASA’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ project?

To participate, simply visit NASA’s official website and submit your name to be etched on the microchip aboard the Europa Clipper spacecraft. The window to participate closes on December 31.

2. What is the significance of the ‘Message in a Bottle’ project?

The project allows individuals to leave their mark on a spacecraft destined for Jupiter’s moon, Europa. By engraving their names alongside a poem by Ada Limon, participants contribute to the exploration and understanding of Europa’s potential to support life.

3. How will names be printed on the microchip?

Technicians at Jet Propulsion Laboratory will use an electron beam technique to print the names on a tiny silicon microchip. Each line of text will be smaller than 1/1000th the width of a human hair.

4. When is the spacecraft expected to launch?

The Europa Clipper spacecraft is scheduled for launch in October 2024. It will embark on a journey of approximately 12.6 billion kilometers, orbiting Jupiter and conducting multiple close flybys of Europa over a span of six years.

5. What data will the Europa Clipper spacecraft collect?

Equipped with specialized instruments, the spacecraft aims to collect vital data regarding Europa’s surface ocean, icy crust, and atmosphere. This data will provide valuable insights into the moon’s potential to support life.

(ಮೂಲ: ನಾಸಾ)