NASA’s Lucy mission is set to reach a significant milestone as it prepares for its first encounter with a space rock. Launched in October 2021, the spacecraft will fly by the small asteroid Dinkinesh on Wednesday, coming within 265 miles (425 kilometers) of its surface during the closest approach. This marks an exciting moment for the Lucy mission, as it provides an opportunity to capture data and images of an object that has only been observed as an unresolved smudge in telescopes.

Dinkinesh, measuring about half a mile (1 kilometer) wide, resides in the main asteroid belt situated between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. It was initially discovered in 1999 by the collaborative efforts of NASA, the US Air Force, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s LINEAR program, which aims to identify potentially hazardous asteroids.

Unlike other recent missions that orbit asteroids, Lucy will continue its trajectory, flying by a total of 10 asteroids over its 12-year journey. The spacecraft will reach speeds of about 10,000 miles per hour (4.5 kilometers per second) during these flybys.

In addition to testing its equipment, Lucy’s close approach to Dinkinesh will provide valuable insights to astronomers. It will help determine the connections between larger main belt asteroids and smaller near-Earth asteroids, some of which could pose potential threats to our planet.

While Lucy’s primary objective is to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroid swarms, which have yet to be explored, the mission’s encounter with Dinkinesh signifies an important step in its overall mission. Previous glimpses of the Trojans have been limited to artistic renderings or animations due to their distance. Lucy’s high-resolution images will offer scientists a better understanding of these mysterious asteroids.

ಪದೇ ಪದೇ ಕೇಳಲಾಗುವ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳು

1. How will Lucy capture data and images of Dinkinesh?

Lucy will use color and black-and-white cameras, a thermometer, and an infrared imaging spectrometer to observe the asteroid’s surface. The spacecraft will communicate with Earth using its antenna.

2. What will scientists learn from the Dinkinesh flyby?

The data collected during the flyby will contribute to a better understanding of small near-Earth asteroids and their potential origins from larger main belt asteroids. It will offer insights into the formation process of these objects and their relationship to potentially hazardous near-Earth asteroids.

3. How many asteroids will Lucy encounter throughout its mission?

Lucy is set to fly by a total of 10 asteroids during its 12-year journey, providing scientists with a comprehensive understanding of these celestial objects.

ಮೂಲಗಳು:

- ನಾಸಾ: nasa.gov