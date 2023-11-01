Data collected by NASA’s Juno mission has revealed the presence of mineral salts and organic compounds on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede. The Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer, aboard the spacecraft, obtained these findings during a close flyby of the icy moon. Published in the journal Nature Astronomy, this discovery provides valuable insights into Ganymede’s composition and the origin of its vast internal ocean.

Ganymede, the largest of Jupiter’s moons and even bigger than the planet Mercury, has been a subject of fascination for scientists due to its hidden ocean of water beneath the icy crust. Previous observations by NASA’s Galileo spacecraft, Hubble Space Telescope, and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope already hinted at the presence of salts and organics on Ganymede, but the resolution of those observations was insufficient to confirm their existence definitively.

However, with the high-resolution capability of JIRAM, Juno scientists were able to identify unique spectral features of non-water-ice materials, including hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and possibly aliphatic aldehydes. These findings suggest that Ganymede may have accumulated materials cold enough to condense ammonia during its formation, and the carbonate salts could be remnants of carbon dioxide-rich ices.

The observations made during the flyby also revealed that the abundance of salts and organics is highest in the dark and bright terrains at latitudes protected by Ganymede’s magnetic field. This suggests that the shielded regions, up to a latitude of about 40 degrees, are less affected by the energetic particle bombardment from Jupiter’s magnetic field.

These new findings mark an important milestone in understanding the composition and geological history of Ganymede. With ongoing advancements in space exploration technology, future missions to Jupiter’s moon may provide even more detailed insights into its complex surface and the potential for supporting life.

