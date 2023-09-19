NASA’s Johnson Space Center is set to reveal the United States’ first asteroid sample on October 11, as part of the OSIRIS-REx mission. This sample, which will be collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, is expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was launched in 2016 with the objective of studying Bennu and collecting a sample of its surface material. In October 2020, the spacecraft successfully gathered about 250 grams of material for delivery back to Earth. The mission’s final phase will conclude on September 24, 2023, when a capsule containing the Bennu samples will be released and landed in the Utah desert.

During the unveiling event, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx science team will share an initial analysis of the sample. Once the sample safely reaches Earth and lands, NASA experts will collect the rocks and dust from the asteroid inside the capsule. These samples will then be examined at NASA Johnson’s pristine curation facility for further analysis.

The OSIRIS-REx Sample Curation Laboratory has been established by NASA to manage the distribution of the samples to scientists worldwide. The research conducted on these samples aims to enhance our understanding of the formation of our planet and the solar system, as well as investigate the origins of organic compounds that could have contributed to the development of life on Earth. Additionally, a portion of the sample will be reserved for future research as technologies continue to improve over time.

The Johnson Space Center is home to the world’s largest collection of astromaterials, including samples from asteroids, comets, Mars, the Moon, the Sun, and even dust from other stars. This collection is utilized by scientists to conduct research on planetary materials and the space environment, further advancing our knowledge of the solar system and beyond.

ಮೂಲಗಳು:

- ನಾಸಾ

– OSIRIS-REx Mission