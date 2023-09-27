M87 ರ ಆಸಿಲೇಟಿಂಗ್ ಜೆಟ್ ಸೂಪರ್ ಮಾಸಿವ್ ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ ಹೋಲ್ ಸ್ಪಿನ್ ಅನ್ನು ಖಚಿತಪಡಿಸುತ್ತದೆ

A recent study led by Chinese researcher Dr. Cui Yuzhu has confirmed the spin of a supermassive black hole in the nearby radio galaxy M87. The study, published in Nature, utilized a global network of radio telescopes and analyzed telescope data from 2000-2022. The research team observed an oscillating jet in M87 that swings up and down with an amplitude of about 10 degrees, providing evidence of the black hole’s spin.

Supermassive black holes at the center of active galaxies have long puzzled scientists due to their ability to accrete vast amounts of material and emit powerful plasma outflows, known as jets. The energy transfer mechanism between supermassive black holes, accretion disks, and relativistic jets has remained a mystery for over a century.

The study focused on M87, a galaxy where the first observational astrophysical jet was discovered in 1918. By analyzing data obtained through Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI), the team detected a periodic precessional jet at the base of M87’s black hole, providing insight into its spin. The research team’s analysis revealed that the rotational axis of the accretion disk misaligns with the black hole’s spin axis, resulting in the precession of the jet.

This discovery sheds light on the behavior of accretion disks and their relationship with supermassive black holes. When the black hole spins, it drags nearby objects along its axis of rotation, known as “frame-dragging.” The precession of the jet confirms that the supermassive black hole in M87 is indeed spinning.

The findings of this study are significant in enhancing our understanding of supermassive black holes and their properties. “We are thrilled by this significant finding,” said Dr. Cui Yuzhu, lead author of the paper. “Accumulating high-resolution data over two decades and conducting thorough analysis were essential to obtain this achievement.”

The research utilized observations from the East Asian VLBI Network (EAVN), the Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA), the joint array of KVN and VERA (KaVA), and the East Asia to Italy Nearly Global (EATING) network.

This groundbreaking study provides further evidence of the intricate dynamics of supermassive black holes and their role in shaping the universe.

