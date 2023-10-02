ಬೃಹತ್ ಕಡಿಮೆ-ಭೂಮಿಯ ಕಕ್ಷೆಯ ಸಂವಹನ ಉಪಗ್ರಹಗಳು ಖಗೋಳಶಾಸ್ತ್ರವನ್ನು ಅಡ್ಡಿಪಡಿಸಬಹುದು

Observations of the BlueWalker 3 prototype satellite have revealed that it is one of the brightest objects in the night sky, outshining all but the brightest stars. This has raised concerns among astronomers about the potential disruption caused by large satellite constellations on our ability to observe the stars and perform radio astronomy.

Several companies are planning to launch constellations of satellites that can deliver mobile or broadband services worldwide. These satellites need to be in low-Earth orbit and can be relatively large, posing a threat to night-sky observations. In response to this, an international team of scientists led by astronomers from the IAU Center for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (CPS) has assessed the impact of the BlueWalker 3 satellite on astronomy.

The BlueWalker 3 satellite, launched by AST SpaceMobile, is a prototype for a planned constellation of over a hundred similar satellites intended for use in mobile communications. The satellite’s brightness was analyzed through an international observing campaign, which included contributions from both professional and amateur astronomers from various locations around the world.

The data collected over a period of 130 days showed a sharp increase in brightness coinciding with the unfolding of the satellite’s 64-square-meter antenna array. This makes it the largest commercial antenna system ever deployed into low-Earth orbit. Predicting the trajectory of the satellites is crucial for astronomers to avoid them or at least know their positions in the data. However, mitigating their brightness is challenging, as masking their position would result in data loss for that portion of the sky.

In addition to visible observations, BlueWalker 3 also poses a threat to radio astronomy, as it transmits at radio frequencies close to those used by radio telescopes. Currently, observatory protections from radio interference primarily apply to terrestrial transmitters and may not be sufficient to protect radio telescopes from satellite transmissions.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) and CPS partners acknowledge the importance of satellite constellations for global communications but emphasize the need for strategies to minimize their impact on astronomical observations. Further research is required to develop methods for protecting existing and upcoming telescopes from the numerous satellites planned for launch in the future.

Observations of BlueWalker 3 will continue, with plans to study its thermal emission later this year. Further discussions on this topic will take place at the IAU Symposium: Astronomy and Satellite Constellations: Pathways Forward in October.

Source: Sangeetha Nandakumar, “The high optical brightness of the BlueWalker 3 satellite,” Nature (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06672-7. [Source: Imperial College London]