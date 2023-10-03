ನೊಬೆಲ್ ಭೌತಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಸಂಭಾವ್ಯ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಗಳು

Research in light, new materials, and cosmic exploration are among the potential areas of focus for the Nobel Physics Prize, which is set to be announced on Tuesday. While it is challenging to predict the winner in such a vast field, experts have put forward several names as potential laureates.

One contender is Anne L’Huillier, a French-Swedish atomic physicist, who could be recognized for her work on short laser pulses that allow the observation of the ultrafast movements of electrons inside molecules. L’Huillier was also a recipient of the prestigious Wolf Prize last year, which often serves as a predictor of Nobel winners.

Another potential candidate is Olga Botner from Denmark, renowned for her research on cosmic neutrinos, which are utilized in the IceCube Observatory in Antarctica. Botner’s work focuses on exploring the universe through these subatomic particles.

In recent years, the Nobel Physics Prize has recognized advancements in the fields of astronomy, astrophysics, and cosmology. This trend may exclude potential winners associated with the James Webb Space Telescope this year but could indicate future recognition for their contributions.

The field of quantum mechanics also presents potential laureates. Despite a recent Nobel awarded for research on quantum entanglement, Physics World suggests that there are still deserving scientists in this area. Notable candidates include Ignacio Cirac from Spain, David Deutsch from the UK, Peter Shor from the US, and Peter Zoller from Austria.

The Nobel committee could also shift its focus to more practical applications of physics. Stuart P. Parkin, a British physicist, has pioneered research on spintronic materials, which have significantly enhanced the storage capabilities of computer disk drives.

Other contenders include Sharon Glotzer from the US for her work on controlling the assembly process to engineer new materials, and Federico Capasso, an Italian-American physicist recognized for his contributions to photonics and the invention of the quantum cascade laser.

As the Nobel season continues, the Chemistry Prize will be announced on Wednesday, followed by the Literature and Peace Prizes on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The Economics Prize, the only Nobel not mentioned in Alfred Nobel’s will, will close out the Nobel season on Monday.

