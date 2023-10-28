About 300 students from Maryborough Public School, Alma Public School, Guelph Lake, and Rickson Ridge public schools in Ontario will be participating in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) next June. This program offers students in Grades 5 to 8 the unique opportunity to design microgravity experiments that will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX rocket.

The students will be designing experiments in various scientific disciplines such as biology, physics, chemistry, and environmental science. They will submit detailed experiment proposals that will undergo a rigorous review process by expert judges and a NASA flight safety review. From these proposals, one experiment designed by students from the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) will be selected to be included on the ferry flight to the ISS.

The UGDSB students have designed two experiment proposals focusing on the effects of microgravity. The first proposal investigates the germination and growth of seeds and small organisms, while the second proposal explores the impact of microgravity on the flavor, texture, or shelf life of food. These experiments will contribute to the broader understanding of the impact of space conditions on living organisms and food, which is essential for space exploration and research.

Participating in the SSEP offers students an authentic scientific inquiry experience, fostering their interest in STEM fields and promoting teamwork and critical thinking. Charles Benyair, the UGDSB science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) lead, emphasizes the significance of conducting experiments in microgravity, stating that it not only teaches students about the scientific process but also contributes to our understanding of space conditions.

The selected experiments will be announced by December 15th and will undergo further refinement and preparation for space conditions. They will be launched to the ISS next June and spend four to six weeks onboard, after which they will be returned to Earth for analysis.

The SSEP, launched in 2010, aims to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by providing students with their own real space program. Since its inception, the program has offered 19 flight opportunities, involving 343 student experiments and engaging over 147,660 students from Canada, Ukraine, Brazil, and the United States.

By participating in the SSEP, the Upper Grand District School Board is making significant contributions to space education. The students have embraced this incredible opportunity and have dedicated themselves to creating experiment proposals that will engage the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.