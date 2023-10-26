ಮಾನವ ಭ್ರೂಣದ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯ ರಹಸ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ಅನ್ಲಾಕ್ ಮಾಡುವುದು: ಸಂಶ್ಲೇಷಿತ ಮಾದರಿಗಳು ಒಳನೋಟವನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸುತ್ತವೆ

ಪರಿಚಯ

The process of human embryo development is a scientific marvel that remains shrouded in mystery. Despite significant progress in understanding embryo development in animals, the intricacies of human embryo development, especially in the crucial first month, have largely eluded us. However, recent advancements in stem cell research have opened up new possibilities for unraveling this enigma. Scientists around the world are now able to create embryo-like structures in the laboratory. These structures, although incapable of growing into a fetus, mimic the earliest stages of human development. By studying these synthetic models, researchers hope to gain valuable insights into miscarriages, birth defects, and the effects of medications during pregnancy.

What Have Scientists Achieved?

These embryo-like structures, which are smaller than a grain of rice, represent the key cell types necessary for embryo development, such as the placenta, yolk sac, and outer membrane. While lacking a beating heart or a brain, these structures develop to a stage equivalent to day 14 of a human embryo in the womb. At this stage, natural embryos acquire internal structures essential for the development of body organs. The synthetic models, developed by an Israeli team, have proven to be the most accurate to date. Significantly, no genetic modifications were made to generate these different cell types, only chemical cues were used.

How Are Embryos Grown in a Lab?

Unlike traditional methods that rely on fertilized eggs, the Israeli team started with pluripotent stem cells derived from adult human skin cells. These versatile cells can be programmed to develop into various cell types and are commonly used in biomedical research. The team reprogrammed these cells into a “naïve state” corresponding to day seven of natural embryo development. One group of cells, destined to become the embryo, was untouched. The other two groups were treated with specific chemicals that activated genes responsible for developing the necessary tissues to sustain the embryo. After two days, the three groups were combined. By day four, the embryo-like structure began to take shape, revealing distinct regions where the embryo and yolk sac would form.

ಆಸ್

1. Are these synthetic models actual human embryos?

No, these synthetic models are clumps of cells grown in a lab that mimic the early stages of human development. They do not possess the capability to develop into a fetus.

2. How does studying these synthetic models help in understanding human embryo development?

By studying these models, scientists can gain insights into the complex processes of early embryo development, leading to a better understanding of miscarriages, birth defects, and the effects of medications during pregnancy.

3. Is there any controversy surrounding the use of synthetic embryo-like structures?

Yes, the use of these synthetic models raises ethical questions regarding their status, treatment, and potential misuse. The scientific community continues to engage in discussions surrounding these concerns.

ಮೂಲಗಳು:

https://www.example.com

https://www.example2.com