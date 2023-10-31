ಬಾವಲಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯಾವಿಗೇಷನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಸಂಬಂಧಗಳ ಛೇದನವನ್ನು ಅನ್ವೇಷಿಸುವುದು

A recent study conducted in Berkeley, California, has shed new light on the complex inner workings of the fruit bat’s brain. Researchers sought to understand if these fascinating creatures use different parts of their brain to navigate their physical environment and a network of social relationships. The findings, published in Nature, reveal that the brain cells responsible for a bat’s sense of location also encode information about other bats nearby, including their identities.

The study focused on a group of Egyptian fruit bats navigating an artificial cave built in a laboratory. The researchers designed a living room-sized flight room lined with sound-dampening foam and equipped with perches and fruit. To track the bats’ behavior and measure brain activity, collars with accelerometers and mobile tags were attached to the bats. The room’s walls were embedded with sensors that communicated with the tags to accurately record the bats’ 3D movements. Additionally, tiny electrodes were implanted in the bats’ brains to wirelessly record the firing of hippocampal neurons.

The researchers discovered that the bat’s place cells, which are responsible for creating an internal navigation system, fired based on the bat’s physical location in the cave. However, the presence and identity of other bats also influenced the firing of these neurons. The neurons seemed to differentiate between friends and acquaintances, encoding the social relationships within the bat colony. This suggested that the bats’ navigation system had a dual purpose, serving as both a physical map and a social map.

The implications of this study go beyond bats. The hippocampus, the brain structure in question, is highly conserved across mammalian species with varying degrees of sociality. It raises the possibility that the navigation circuitry in the brain may similarly log the social environment in other species. The evolutionary significance of these findings extends to understanding the social brain in mammals, including humans.

This research not only deepens our understanding of bat behavior but also provides insights into how animals integrate social relationships into their navigational abilities. It highlights the intricacies of the brain and the multiple functions it can perform simultaneously.

