Scientists are celebrating a major milestone in space exploration as they successfully retrieved a pristine sample of an asteroid named Bennu. The sample, contained within a capsule about the size of a washing-machine drum, was collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission and returned to Earth. This achievement marks a significant breakthrough in understanding the origins of our solar system and the materials that formed it.

The importance of this pristine sample lies in its untouched state. Unlike meteorites that fall to Earth, the Bennu sample has been protected from re-entry heat and surface contamination. As the most primitive objects in the solar system, asteroids like Bennu provide invaluable insights into the early stages of planetary formation. The sample contains elements that mirror the relative abundances found in the young sun itself, giving scientists a window into the raw materials that shaped our solar system.

Beyond elemental analysis, researchers are also intrigued by the variations observed in the boulders and rock grains of the Bennu sample. These peculiarities raise questions about the asteroid’s geological history and processes that shaped its surface. Additionally, some grains are coated with mysterious crusts rich in magnesium, sodium, and phosphate, providing further avenues for investigation.

The successful collection of the asteroid sample also had unexpected benefits. Scientists utilized the mission as an opportunity to study infrasound, specifically the sound produced by the shock wave as the capsule streaked through the atmosphere. By analyzing the double-bang pattern observed by high-flying balloons equipped with infrasound sensors, scientists aim to refine their understanding of infrasound signals and their applications both on Earth and in future planetary exploration missions.

Infrasound-equipped balloons floating in the upper atmosphere of planets like Venus could potentially detect earthquakes occurring below their surfaces. This would be a significant development, as designing seismometers that can withstand Venus’s extreme conditions is a formidable challenge. Recognizing the distinctive infrasound signature of an incoming extraterrestrial object would also aid scientists in assessing the background rate of meteorite impacts on Venus.

While flotillas of infrasound-sampling balloons in Venus’s skies are unlikely in the near future, scientists recognize the value of seizing opportunities to collect data and categorize background noise. Moreover, repurposing one aspect of space exploration to support and enhance another mission demonstrates the ingenuity and collaborative spirit inherent in scientific endeavors.

As scientists delve deeper into the analysis of the Bennu sample, they are excited about the potential discoveries that await. This unprecedented opportunity to study an asteroid’s pristine material offers a wealth of knowledge about the early days of our solar system and may pave the way for future breakthroughs in planetary exploration.