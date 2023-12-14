New Study Reveals Volcanic Eruptions Can Occur After Dormancy of Tens of Thousands of Years

Summary: Volcanoes that have been dormant for tens of thousands of years can suddenly become active again, posing a newfound threat to the surrounding areas, according to a recent study. Researchers from ELTE Eötvös Loránd University and the HUN-REN-ELTE Volcanology Research Group, alongside European colleagues, conducted the study focusing on Ciomadul, the youngest volcano in the Carpathian-Pannonian region of Romania. By studying the rock-forming minerals, the scientists were able to identify signs preceding the sudden eruptions and gain insights into volcanic hazard assessment.

Title: Volcanoes Can Reawaken After Deep Slumber, Reveals New Study

Scientists have discovered that even after lying dormant for thousands of years, volcanoes can awaken and pose a significant threat to surrounding areas. Shattering conventional knowledge, a recent study investigated the youngest volcano, Ciomadul, shedding light on factors leading to explosive eruptions. The research, conducted by Hungarian scientists in collaboration with European colleagues, aimed to unveil the signs preceding these sudden volcanic outbursts.

Enigmatic Ciomadul, which has experienced numerous dormant phases spanning epochs, has lately displayed reactivations. “They were formed by more dangerous, explosive eruptions compared to the previous active episode,” shared Barbara Cserép, a PhD student at ELTE. “So, it is important to know what was the reason for this change in eruption style.”

The scientists delved into the study of rock-forming minerals to grasp the cause of these eruptions and the underlying factors dictating their style. Amphibole, a significant mineral that offers insights into magma conditions, was closely examined. Variations in its composition yielded crucial clues about the influx of higher-temperature recharge magmas, ultimately influencing the explosiveness of eruptions.

Eruptions from Ciomadul have been both unpredictable and violent, highlighting the need for a deeper understanding of volcanic hazards and improved eruption predictions. Although the research does not indicate an immediate reawakening of Ciomadul, it underscores the potential for rapid reactivation when hot, hydrous magma accumulates. By conducting quantitative volcano petrology studies, scientists can enhance volcano hazard assessment and better forecast eruptions, even in long-dormant volcanoes.

The unprecedented research conducted on Ciomadul has attracted significant international attention, marking a significant step forward in studying and assessing long-dormant volcanoes. The study, published in Contributions to Mineralogy and Petrology, offers valuable insights into the dormant phase of volcanoes and the potential for unexpected eruptions.