តើ​រោគសញ្ញា​កូវីដ​ថ្មី​ទាំង​៣​មាន​អ្វីខ្លះ​?

In the ongoing battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists and healthcare professionals are constantly striving to understand the virus better. As new variants emerge, it is crucial to stay informed about the latest symptoms associated with the disease. Recently, three new symptoms have been identified that could indicate a Covid-19 infection. Let’s take a closer look at these symptoms and what they mean.

The 3 new Covid symptoms:

1. បញ្ហាក្រពះពោះវៀន៖ While respiratory symptoms like cough, fever, and shortness of breath have been widely recognized as common signs of Covid-19, recent studies have shown that gastrointestinal problems can also be indicative of the virus. These issues may include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It is important to note that these symptoms can occur even in the absence of respiratory symptoms, making it crucial to be aware of their potential link to Covid-19.

2. Loss of taste and smell: Loss of taste and smell, known as anosmia, has been recognized as a symptom of Covid-19 for some time. However, it is now understood that this symptom can manifest even before other respiratory symptoms appear. If you suddenly find yourself unable to taste or smell things, it is advisable to get tested for Covid-19 and take necessary precautions to prevent further spread.

3. Skin rashes: Skin rashes have recently been identified as another potential symptom of Covid-19. These rashes can vary in appearance, ranging from small red bumps to larger hives or even a widespread rash. It is important to note that not all rashes are indicative of Covid-19, but if you experience a new or unusual rash along with other symptoms, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional.

សំណួរដែលគេសួរញឹកញាប់ (សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់)៖

Q: What should I do if I experience these new symptoms?

A: If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to get tested for Covid-19 and follow the guidelines provided by healthcare authorities in your region.

Q: Are these symptoms exclusive to new variants of the virus?

A: While these symptoms have been associated with new variants, they can also be present in cases of the original strain of the virus.

Q: Should I be concerned if I only experience one of these symptoms?

A: It is always better to err on the side of caution. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is advisable to get tested and take necessary precautions to prevent further spread.

In conclusion, staying informed about the latest symptoms associated with Covid-19 is crucial in our fight against the pandemic. The identification of these three new symptoms – gastrointestinal issues, loss of taste and smell, and skin rashes – serves as a reminder to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to protect ourselves and others from the virus.