In a recent interview with the BBC, an unnamed Ukrainian soldier shared the challenges they are facing while defending their foothold on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro river. One major issue highlighted by the soldier is the presence of inexperienced soldiers who are unable to even swim.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has celebrated the recent advances made by Ukrainian forces in establishing their position on the Dnipro river, but the soldier’s account sheds light on the harsh reality they are facing. The soldier reports serious shortages in equipment and reinforcements, making it difficult to defend against relentless Russian attacks.

“We just don’t have enough men,” the soldier lamented. Instead of entire brigades, only individual companies have been posted to the area, further exacerbating the manpower problem. Many of the soldiers currently defending the position are young and poorly trained, with only three weeks of training and minimal shooting experience.

The soldier also revealed that the composition of the troops has changed over time. Initially, those who volunteered for the war joined the ranks, but now the military is relying on individuals who were unable to escape the draft. Shockingly, some of the marines in their midst don’t even know how to swim.

This account comes at a time when Ukraine is grappling with significant manpower issues and concerns that international support for its resistance against the Russian invasion may be waning. Recruitment and enlistment figures are not publicly available, but it is believed that fewer Ukrainians are enlisting due to the high casualty rates.

On the other hand, Russia has a larger population and has drafted hundreds of thousands of civilians to fight in the military. While both sides have experienced casualties, the disparity in resources and training is evident.

As Ukraine enters its second year of conflict with Russia, it is clear that serious challenges lie ahead. Addressing the shortages in manpower and providing adequate training will be crucial for Ukraine to withstand the relentless attacks and maintain its position on the Dnipro river.