ការសិក្សាថ្មីបង្ហាញពីការរកឃើញដ៏គួរឱ្យភ្ញាក់ផ្អើលអំពីទីក្រុងដែលមានតម្លៃសមរម្យសម្រាប់ជនជាតិអាមេរិកវណ្ណៈកណ្តាល

A recent study conducted by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP) has shed light on the best and worst cities in the United States for middle- and working-class individuals. Contrary to popular belief, the study suggests that cities with traditionally unaffordable housing may actually provide more opportunities for this demographic.

San Jose, California, with a median home price of over $1.3 million, claims the top spot on the list of 50 major metro areas analyzed by LISEP. In stark contrast, Fresno, California, located 150 miles southeast, takes the last place with a median home price of around $360,000. These rankings may come as a surprise, as San Jose is known for being one of the most expensive housing markets in the country.

The researchers at LISEP discovered that while cities like San Jose and San Francisco have experienced significant inflation rates since 2005, wage rates have also increased. On the other hand, Fresno has seen a staggering 66.7% rise in the cost of living, particularly in housing prices, resulting in a 3% decline in buying power for the average worker. Shockingly, the study reveals that nearly 60% of middle-class and working households in Fresno struggle to meet their basic needs.

To gain deeper insights into the livability of different regions across the U.S., the researchers tracked changes in housing prices, food costs, childcare expenses, and other necessities. They also analyzed wages adjusted for the cost of living and the percentage of the population unable to secure full-time, living-wage jobs. By considering these factors collectively, LISEP aimed to understand the economic dynamics that impact low- and moderate-income populations.

This study’s findings challenge the notion that expensive cities are inherently detrimental to middle-class individuals. It emphasizes the need for policymakers to understand the unique characteristics of regional economies and their effects on different income groups. Ultimately, it paves the way for more responsible policymaking that addresses the specific challenges faced by middle- and working-class Americans.

While the soaring inflation and booming housing market in recent years have made purchasing a home increasingly difficult for many people, this study offers a fresh perspective on the affordability of cities across the nation. It urges policymakers to consider a broader range of factors beyond just housing prices when assessing livability and economic opportunities for middle-class Americans.