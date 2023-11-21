ក្រុមហ៊ុន Reliance Industries គ្រោងវិនិយោគធំនៅ West Bengal

Reliance Industries, led by chairman Mukesh Ambani, has confirmed a significant investment of ₹45,000 crore in West Bengal. In addition to this, the conglomerate is also planning to invest an additional Rs. 20,000 crore over the next three years. This news was announced during the 7th Edition of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata.

Ambani revealed that the majority of the investment will be focused on three key sectors – telecom, retail, and bioenergy. With the rapid rollout of Jio Fibre and Air Fibre, Reliance aims to transform every home in Bengal into a smart home. This transformation is expected to create new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for millions of people in the region. Ambani expressed his optimism, stating that Bengal has the potential to attract top-notch talent not only from India but from around the world.

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will also be expanding its footprint in West Bengal. The company plans to increase the number of retail stores from 1000 to 1200 within the next two years. This expansion is expected to support hundreds of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) and provide them with an unprecedented distribution reach across India.

Ambani also highlighted Reliance’s commitment to bioenergy. The conglomerate has become India’s largest bio-energy producer, utilizing its own indigenous developed technology. Ambani announced plans to establish 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in the next three years, utilizing agricultural residue and organic waste. Additionally, Reliance will assist farmers in cultivating energy plantations on a large scale, helping to reduce carbon emissions and produce organic manure.

Through these investments in telecom, retail, and bioenergy, Reliance Industries aims to contribute to the shared prosperity, technological innovation, inclusivity, and harmony of the people of Bengal.

